Prince William gave congratulations to Chloe Kelly, lip reading expert reveals

Prince William told Chloe Kelly she was “so powerful” before saying he was “so, so proud” of Jill Scott at an emotional medal ceremony during the Euro 2022 final, a lip reading expert has revealed.

Captain Leah Williamson and her fellow Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 to win the tournament on what was a milestone for women’s football in this country on Sunday night.

After the match, the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge gave the players heartfelt handshakes, words of encouragement and even hugs as they walked along the presentation line after the win.

According to Juliet Sullivan, the royal, who has met the team on a number of occasions as president of the football association, offered several members of the team very hearty congratulations.

She revealed how he said to striker Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal, ‘Well done, you were so powerful.’

Scott and Prince William have known each other for about ten years. Scott actually wiped out the prince with a rather tough challenge at a charity contest.

The 35-year-old midfielder said: ‘The running joke whenever he sees us is: ‘No yellow cards this tournament Jill!’

He also told goalkeeper Mary Earps that she was “amazing”, while Nikitta Parris was “fantastic”.

Speaking to substitute Hannah Hampton, he said, “Wow, it was incredible.”

Elsewhere, the Duke offered his congratulations to Georgia Stanway and laughed at her when he said, ‘I bet you can’t believe it happened!

Juliette’s comments come after Leah revealed Prince William started their hug before she was awarded the trophy after the 2022 European Championship final on Sunday at Wembley.

Asked about the hug and what was said, defender Williamson revealed: ‘I think I went to shake his hand and he said ‘Leah bring it in’ and I said ‘Thank you sir” . He said: ‘I am very proud of you all’.’

The Duke was excited at the medal ceremony and congratulated a number of players, including Georgia Stanway

Jovial Prince William shared a joke with goalkeeper Mary Earps after England’s win. His daughter Charlotte would be practicing her goalkeeping skills

Williamson was also delighted to receive such a heartfelt congratulations from the Queen, adding: “I’m a huge fan of the Royal Family, so it means a lot.”

Williamson, who was only given the armband by manager Sarina Wiegman in April, could not contain her emotion after the Lionesses’ extra-time victory over Germany.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she told BBC One. “Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the field and I’ll tell you, the kids are fine.

“It’s the proudest moment of my life. I take it all in, every advice I had was to take in every second so I can relive it forever. I will relive that for a long time to come.

“The legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners. I love each and every one of you (the fans). I am so proud to be English. I do my best not to swear.’

Prince William was on hand to cheer on the Lionesses at Wembley after sharing a video message with his daughter Princess Charlotte wishing the team good luck.

The Duke of Cambridge posted a video to his official Twitter account in which he and Charlotte shared their support for the Lionesses.

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you did an incredible job in the competition and we’re all rooting for you!” exclaimed Will, before Charlotte intervened, “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!’

Prince William, a lifelong Aston Villa fan, has previously revealed that both Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, are huge football fans.

Just last month, he met members of the England squad at their training ground in St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, where he said Charlotte was ‘very good at goal’.

The Queen led members of the Royal Family to pay tribute to the England women’s team following their extraordinary achievements in the tournament, writing: “You have all set an example that will be an inspiration to girls and women today and generations to come.”

Prince William added in an Instagram post: “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the entire nation couldn’t be more proud of you all. Great to see history in the making at Wembley tonight, congratulations!’