Prince William delivers excerpt of his late grandmother’s Christmas message from 2012

Prince William has read an excerpt from a Christmas message delivered by his grandmother, the late Queen, in 2012.

The Princess of Wales hosted a carol service at Westminster Abbey on Christmas Eve, dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, which was broadcast to the general public tonight.

During the service, the Prince of Wales gave a poignant lecture, taken directly from a message his grandmother gave ten years ago.

He said, “At Christmas it always strikes me how the spirit of togetherness is also at the heart of the Christmas story.

‘A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar. They came with their gifts to worship the Christ Child.

The Prince of Wales reads an excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas Message at the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbe

The Queen delivered the same speech during her 2012 broadcast from the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace

From that day on, He has inspired people to work for the interests of others. This is the time of year when we remember that God sent His only son to serve, not to be served.

“He restored love and service to the center of our lives in the person of Jesus Christ. It is my prayer this Christmas Day that his example and teaching will continue to bring people together to give their best in the service of others.”

The Queen delivered the same speech as part of a wider broadcast in 2012 from the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

It is not yet clear why Prince William chose this particular extract. In 2012, the Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee, describing the celebrations at the time as “particularly memorable for me and my family.”

She said at the time, “It was humbling that so many chose to celebrate the anniversary of a duty that passed to me 60 years ago.”

A Christmas Eve Carol Service presented by the Princess of Wales has been broadcast after recording at Westminster Abbey

Kate and William shared a sweet moment with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they entered Westminster Abbey

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

Kate said at the start of the program: ‘This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together. Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy that has deeply inspired many of us.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

The Princess of Wales (left) with the Countess of Wessex during the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo after recording her annual Christmas message in 2018. After Her Majesty’s passing this year, King Charles III will broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch tomorrow

Singer and DJ Craig David, Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Mel C also performed a Christmas carol at the star-studded event.

Posts from celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Ashley Banjo and Martin Kemp were also included in the show, which aired on ITV.

Dame Judi says she remembers the Queen’s first Christmas broadcast, which featured a clip of the young monarch addressing the nation shortly after she ascended the throne.

The service took place on December 15, just hours after the final installment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary aired on Netflix.

The ITV program was narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Melanie C performs at the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London

The event, dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, was attended by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort