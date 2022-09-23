Prince William ‘cannot forgive Prince Harry’, claims royal author

Prince William ‘simply cannot forgive’ Prince Harry for the way he has behaved – and ‘always believed his brother would be his wingman’, a royal expert has claimed.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed the new Prince of Wales, 40, is unlikely to let bygones be bygones – despite running for a joint front with the Duke of Sussex, 38, during a walk in Windsor after the Queen’s death.

Speaking about Dan Wootton tonight, Mrs Nicholl said: ‘William simply cannot forgive [Harry]not only for his conduct and what he has done and how he has done it, but look how much now rests on William.

‘He always thought Harry would be his wingman, now he’s doing it on his own. Thank God he has Kate by his side,” the writer added.

In the forthcoming book on The Firm, Ms Nicholl addresses the deepening rift between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family after Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royals and start a new life in the US in 2020.

Following their move, the Duke and Duchess have spoken out critically about The Firm to American media. Most recently, in her controversial interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan said it takes “a lot of strength” to forgive and suggested she can “say anything”, in what was seen by some as a thinly veiled threat to the royal family .

She also said that she and Harry ‘just by existing’ ‘shifted the dynamics of the hierarchy’ before stepping down as senior royals.

Elsewhere in her book, Ms Nicholl wrote that William and wife Kate ultimately felt ‘relief’ when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to move to the US because they felt the ‘drama was gone’.

William is also said to have held a summit of aides – known as the ‘Anmer Summit’ after the couple’s home in Norfolk – to discuss the future of the royal family in the wake of his move to the States.

Despite the reported rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, there have been glimpses of a potential reconciliation following the Queen’s death.

It had initially been reported that Harry and Meghan did not plan to meet with William and Kate during their stay in the UK.

But on the Saturday after the monarch died, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance outside the Windsor Estate to read tributes left for her late majesty and greet mourners.

In an unexpected appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the couple as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief.

Ms Nicholl said the Queen was left “hurt and exhausted” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to the US.

She says in her book that a source close to Her late Majesty claimed she did not like thinking about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to leave the family.

An extract from the book, which is published in Vanity Fairrevealed that the Queen was also disappointed when Harry and Meghan did not return to Britain in August with Archie and Lilibet, where she hosted an annual ‘sleepover’ at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The source told the author: ‘[The Queen] was very hurt and said to me: “I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore”.’

They added that it was more regrettable for Her late Majesty that the Sussexes’ move meant she was unable to see as much of Archie and Lilibet as she would have liked.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September aged 96, after which her eldest son Charles automatically became King.

As monarch, the book claims Charles is keen to heal the rift between the family and his youngest son Harry, 38.

In his first televised address to the nation on September 9, King Charles said: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Some royal fans have claimed that the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was an “olive branch” to the couple, who happened to be visiting Europe when the Queen died.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, extended their trip, staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate during the mourning period following the Queen’s death and for her state funeral, committal service and private burial on Monday.

King Charles allowed Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform during a vigil on Saturday night with the Queen’s other grandchildren, guarding her coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall.

Despite no longer being a working royal, King Charles gave his youngest son permission to don the military uniform so he could show his grandmother his respect.

After Harry and Meghan left the company in February 2020, relations between the Duke of Sussex and his father and brother became strained.

The rift in the family deepened a year later when the Sussexes took part in an explosive interview with American presenter and journalist Oprah Winfrey, in which they made controversial claims about the royal family.

These included allegations of racist comments made to Meghan while she was pregnant with their first child, and allegations that the family failed to act to help her when she was suicidal and it was not safe for her to be left on her own .

Prince Harry is also said to have written an all-encompassing book about his life in the royal family – although questions remain as to whether it will be published as planned.