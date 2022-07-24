Prince William ‘believes Diana would never have given Martin Bashir interview without manipulation’

Prince William “believes Diana would never have agreed to a Panorama interview had it not been manipulated by Martin Bashir” and is “frustrated” by the BBC’s failure to address the “false narrative” it had drafted.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be “frustrated” and still feel “a lot of aches and pains” over the 1995 Panorama interview.

In the interview, which was watched by 23 million people, Diana declared “there were three of us in this marriage,” causing a worldwide sensation.

It is widely believed to have contributed to her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 – a year prior to her fatal car accident in the Tunnel de l’Alma in Paris.

William believes the BBC has failed to address the ‘false story’ identified by Bashir’s interview, The Sunday Times reports.

Bashir showed that Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, forged bank statements to gain access to the princess.

Those statements suggested that Earl Spencer’s former head of security received money from a tabloid newspaper and the security services to spy on Earl Spencer and Diana.

Bashir then deceived her by peddling a string of lies, including stating that Prince Charles was having an affair with then-royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke – now Alexandra Pettifer – and that she became pregnant and had an abortion as a result.

Prince William believes his mother, Princess Diana, would not have agreed to an interview with Martin Bashir without his manipulation

Diana during her interview with BBC journalist Bashir, who cheated on her by spreading a series of lies

Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a former nanny to the Duke of Cambridge, was photographed outside the Supreme Court on Thursday after the BBC agreed to pay her substantial damages

Pictured: Princess Diana in 1995. During the interview, which was viewed by 23 million people, Diana stated that “there were three of us in this marriage”

Bashir (left) showed Earl Spencer forging bank statements in 1995 to gain access to the princess and then cheating on her by spreading a series of lies

Tunnel de l’Alma in Paris, site of the car accident that killed Princess Diana on August 31, 1997

How the BBC was finally forced to admit Bashir’s cheating 31 AUGUST 1995: BBC Panorama journalist Martin Bashir meets Earl Spencer and shows him fake bank statements that freelance designer Matt Wiessler mocked for him. September 19, 1995: The Earl introduces Bashir to Princess Diana. Nov 5, 1995: The sensational Panorama interview with Diana is broadcast. END OF NOVEMBER 1995: Wiessler expresses concern to the Panorama series producer that the fake bank statements may have played a role in getting the interview. Bashir is asked for clarification. Dec 22, 1995: Bashir passes a note from Diana to his bosses saying, “I have not been shown any documents or information from Martin Bashir that I was not already aware of.” March 23, 1996: Bashir admits to BBC bosses that he lied about not showing the fake bank statements to anyone. But two months later, he receives a note – signed by Tony Hall, then head of BBC News – that his dealings with Diana were ‘absolutely honest and fair’. Apr 7, 1996: The Mail on Sunday publishes a story about the false statements. The BBC denies that they were used to obtain the interview, but Hall is opening an investigation. Apr 25, 1996: Hall tells BBC governors Bashir has made false statements because “he was not thinking”, adding: “I believe that, even with this error, he is an honest and honorable man.” Bashir leaves the BBC, but returns in 2016 as a religious affairs editor. 28 AUG. 1996: Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles is final. 31 AUGUST 1997: Diana is killed in a car accident in Paris. Nov 3, 2020: The Daily Mail publishes a letter from Earl Spencer accusing the BBC of ‘pure dishonesty’. November 18, 2020: The BBC is asking former Supreme Court Justice Lord Dyson to investigate the scandal independently. 20 MAY 2021: Lord Dyson’s report condemns Bashir as “unfair” and criticizes Hall’s research as “flawed”. Prince William condemns the BBC’s ‘incompetence’. July 21, 2022: The BBC pays around £200,000 to royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke and admits she was subjected to ‘baseless’ swabs by Bashir.

This week the BBC paid around £200,000 to Ms Legge-Bourke for the ‘shocking’ smears Bashir took against her as part of his campaign to secure his now-discredited interview.

The BBC also offered a fawning apology, with company boss Tim Davie promising never to show the program again.

Ms Legge-Bourke’s lawyer Louise Prince had previously told the court that the allegations had “serious personal consequences for all involved.”

Ms Prince said Ms Legge-Bourke had not known the source of the allegations for the past 25 years but it was now likely that the ‘false and malicious allegations were a result of and in the context of BBC Panorama’s efforts to an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales’.

The company’s CEO, Mr. Davie, publicly apologized to Charles, William and Harry, as well as Ms. Legge-Bourke herself “for the way Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on their entire lives.”

He agreed with previous comments by the Duke of Cambridge that the BBC “didn’t ask the hard questions” and admitted it was “a matter of great regret” that bosses “didn’t get to the facts”.

The Bashir scandal flared up again in November 2020 when the Daily Mail published revelations about the deception the BBC reporter used to get his scoop.

Then, in May 2021, Lord Dyson’s damning report revealed that an internal investigation into Bashir in 1996, led by Lord Hall, then head of news and current affairs and later director-general of the Corporation, had been woefully ineffective.

It also ruled that the BBC had covered up what it knew. In today’s article, Earl Spencer asks ‘who else at the BBC knew Mr Bashir’s work at the time?’ He adds: ‘In a story of such unique importance as this, it is reasonable to believe that the chain of command must indeed have gone very high – past Panorama to the upper reaches of the BBC.’

He emphasizes that two years to the day after he first met Bashir, Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris with no Royal Protection Officers on hand because she had chosen to forgo the services of those she called. should have been implicitly confident with her safety’.

On Friday night, Earl Spencer said he was being looked after by disgraced BBC reporter Martin Bashir, as he renewed his demand for Scotland Yard to investigate the broadcaster.

Writing exclusively for The Mail on Sunday, Earl Spencer urged the Metropolitan Police to “reconsider their responsibilities” and launch an investigation, as he revealed that lawyers had told him that “unlawful and criminal conduct” had been committed by figures at the BBC.

In a series of harsh remarks, Earl Spencer said that only the police “have the power to get to the bottom of this horrific scandal,” while explaining how Bashir cheated on him for three weeks to get close to his sister.

Last year, following a devastating report on the scandal by former Supreme Court Justice Lord Dyson, The Met considered whether to launch an investigation into a range of possible criminal acts, including forgery, misconduct in public offices and blackmail. But in September, the force said it had “found no evidence of activities that constituted a criminal offense and will therefore not take any further action.”

The decision makes Earl Spencer, 58, determined to continue his campaign to get justice for his sister.

He wrote: “The question I am repeatedly asked by concerned members of the public, outraged at what my sister has done, is why the police have not prosecuted those involved for what several senior lawyers have told me is clearly illegal and criminal conduct.” is?

“I hope the police will reconsider their responsibilities in this case. Only they have the power to get to the bottom of this horrific scandal, which left Diana feeling even more exposed and alone, tricking her into leaving behind those who cared for her and who would have protected her.”

Earl Spencer’s insistence that the Met investigate the scandal poses one of the first major tests for new Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

It is also a devastating blow to BBC bosses in hopes that a series of compensation payments to Bashir’s victims would enable the company to move forward with its biggest scandal.

The affair also threatens to continue to haunt Mr Davie as he tries to cut licensing costs and implement drastic cutbacks.