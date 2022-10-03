Prince William becomes his father King Charles’ new landlord for Highgrove

Prince William has become his father’s new landlord and will receive up to £700,000 a year from King Charles for the monarch’s home in Highgrove, a source has revealed.

The new Prince of Wales, 40, now manages the Duchy of Cornwall and his £345 million property portfolio – including Charles’ beloved 18th-century Gloucestershire estate.

The duchy, which owns 128,000 acres of land and reportedly had an income of £21 million last year, is being passed on to the eldest son of a reigning British monarch.

As such, the King now has to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds to his eldest son in honor of the long lease he signed on Highgrove House, which was bought by the Duchy in 1980.

An insider told The Sun: “The King has a long lease and pays rent on Highgrove House and the surrounding land.”

pictured together on September 18, 2022

pictured

By inheriting the Duchy, the new Prince of Wales has become Britain’s largest private landowner, holding £1.2 billion in 23 counties, including farms, housing projects, seven castles, woodlands, coastlines and commercial property .

The Duchy owns most of the more than 200 Isles of Scilly and crags off the coast of Cornwall, including nearly a third of the houses on the five inhabited islands of St Mary’s, Tresco, St Martin’s, St Agnes and Bryher.

Tourism accounts for more than 85 percent of the local economy with visitors drawn to the seals, dolphins, puffins and rare flowers. The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust pays the Duchy a rent of a single daffodil per year.

Elsewhere, among the Duchy’s 70,000 acres in Devon, is Dartmoor Prison, whose inmates over the years have included London mobsters Frank ‘The Mad Axeman’ Mitchell and Jack ‘the Hat’ McVitie.

The impressive property portfolio also includes the Oval cricket ground in South London.

Meanwhile, the royal residence Charles is said to be most attached to is Highgrove, where he retired a day after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last month.

It was their weekend home during the early years of his marriage to Princess Diana, but the princess never returned after their divorce in 1992.

pictured with Princes William and Harry and Princess Diana in the flower meadow

Queen Consort Camilla stands outside Highgrove, Charles' childhood home near Tetbury in Gloucestershire, in 2020

This is where Charles developed his love of gardening, with a stunning transformation of the neglected grounds.

The estate is also close to Ray Mill House, Queen Consort Camilla’s personal home in Reybridge, near Lacock, Wiltshire – and is now a place deeply cherished by the King and his wife.

The estate, of course, has a residence suitably sized for any reigning monarch.

A nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, and once the home of Maurice Macmillan, son of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, it features beautiful interiors by the late interior decorator Robert Kime.

But the property is also as modern and environmentally friendly as possible, equipped with solar panels and a natural sewage filter system, no doubt at the king’s requirements.

Yet it is the gardens that are arguably the most important aspect of the estate – for they have long been an important labor of love for Charles; when he bought the 18th-century house in 1980, they were unkempt and overgrown, according to the Mirror.

The then prince enjoys his wild garden and spring daffodils on his estate in April 2022.

Prince Charles tended his herb garden in Highgrove in 1986.

But over the past four decades, he’s transformed them with the help of highly regarded gardeners like Rosemary Verey and Miriam Rothschild.

Not only are there large numbers of rare trees, flowers and heirloom seeds, there is also a wild garden, a formal garden and a walled kitchen garden.

Another retreat is the Woodland Garden with two classical temples made of green oak and a tree trunk – a garden element similar to a rock garden, but made from parts of dead trees, especially stumps.

These gardens are so impressive that they now attract 30,000 visitors a year, with tours lasting just under two hours.

In the 2014 book Highgrove: A Garden Celebrated, Charles wrote that his efforts were “…a very small attempt to heal the horribly short-sighted damage to the soil, the landscape and our own souls.”

He added: “Some may not like it, others may scoff that it’s not in the real world or that it’s just an expensive indulgence. Be that as it may, my abiding hope is that those who visit the garden will find something that can inspire, excite, fascinate or calm them.”

To honor them even more, the king recently created a perfume with the help of British perfume house Penhaligon’s, inspired by the floral scents of summer.

Called Penhaligons Highgrove Bouquet Eau de Parfum, it is described as a: ‘fresh, confident burst of warm energy’ opening with ‘vibrant lavender and geranium’ with the scent of ‘blooming weeping silver lime’.

These gardens and outdoor space are so important that the King added to the estate over the years and now owns approximately 1,900 acres of strictly organic farmland.

Handily, Camilla shares a love of gardening with her husband. She recently told Houses and Gardens magazine how much she enjoyed planting, weeding and just being creative.

She said, ‘It’s just one of the most relaxing things anyone can do. Go into the garden, get to work.’