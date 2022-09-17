Prince William and Princess Kate are ‘considering taking 9-year-old George to the Queen’s funeral’

Senior palace advisers have asked the Prince and Princess of Wales to consider attending Prince George’s state funeral tomorrow due to the powerful symbolic message it would send.

At the tender age of nine, and having just overcome the daunting prospect of starting a new school, George is now second in line to the throne.

With this in mind, aides have suggested it would be good for the public to see the young prince — whom the queen affectionately called “Gan Gan” — and is the future of the monarchy.

An insider said: “Heads would like Prince George to somehow attend the funeral, if only to reassure the nation about the order of succession.”

Another palace source added: “It is currently being discussed. No decision has been made yet.’

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been seen in public since the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8.

Two of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Mia and Lena Tindall, were at Westminster Hall in front of her daybed on Friday. They were in the gallery with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall as their grandmother, Princess Anne, took her place beside her three brothers for a silent vigil next to the Queen’s coffin.

There was no sign of George, Charlotte or Louis at last night’s wake by the Queen’s grandchildren – and the Prince of Wales may have good reason to consider whether the courtiers’ suggestions to have a nine-year-old at tomorrow’s funeral to involve, to be sensible.

William spoke movingly last week about how walking behind his grandmother’s coffin when leaving Buckingham Palace for the last time this Wednesday had brought up poignant memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago.

William and Harry, then 15 and 12, found their grief spilling into the eyes of the public as they followed Diana’s coffin along the same route through the Mall and Whitehall. It became one of the defining images of the day and left a lasting impression.

William has previously said it was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” while Harry said, “I don’t think a kid should ask that, under any circumstances.”

Last week, William confided to the benefactors that repeating the ceremonial procession for his grandmother had been “challenging” and “bringing back a few memories.” — so he would like to protect his own children’s grief from the same public scrutiny.

Tomorrow’s performance is expected to be watched by the largest global TV audience ever, and Prince George’s inclusion would draw particular attention. That said, the Prince and Princess of Wales have increasingly involved their children in public events in recent months.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, seven, starred in the platinum anniversary celebrations this summer.

They accompanied their parents on a trip to Wales and were seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Even four-year-old Prince Louis attended the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

George is said to have a close relationship with his great-grandmother. The Queen celebrated his ninth birthday in July by sharing a photo of the couple together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the anniversary weekend.

The Monarch’s official Instagram page read: “Happy 9th Birthday Prince George!” along with a festive cake emoji. Over the years, she had proudly posted photos at Christmas showing the direct line of succession, including one of George stirring the Christmas pudding mixture while his father, grandfather and great-grandmother watched.

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for Prince William and his young family, who have just moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate after moving out of London. On September 7, George, Charlotte and Louis were seen on their first day at Lambrook School, a £50,000-a-year preparatory school on 52 acres of rural Berkshire.

The next morning Prince William received word that his grandmother was seriously ill. He accompanied his aunt and uncles to fly to Balmoral Castle to be with the Queen, while Kate decided to stay in Windsor to be with the kids.

On Friday, King Charles made his eldest son and daughter-in-law the Prince and Princess of Wales. As heir to the throne, William has also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and all the responsibilities associated with running the vast commercial estate.

While the public has not seen the young Welsh children since the Queen’s death, William and Kate have given some indication of how their children are coping.

The new Princess of Wales told a benefactor: ‘They are in school and well looked after. They have a routine and are happy. They’re with new friends.’

Prince William said the children were ‘OK’ and added: ‘They are settling down. We try to keep everything constant and arrange it for them.’

When an audience member said, “They probably talk about it at school,” William replied, “They are. There’s a lot of talking.’