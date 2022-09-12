Prince William and Princes Kate could visit Australia next year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children could visit Australia early next year.

The palace is considering a visit to come shortly after the coronation of King Charles III as part of the palace’s plan to strengthen relations in the Commonwealth after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Will and Kate’s tour precedes a visit from the King and Queen Consort Camilla, who suffers from debilitating jet lag and needs an extended stay.

Prince Will and Princess Kate (pictured on their 2014 Australian trip at Sydney Taronga Zoo) and their three children will visit Australia early next year

Will and Kate’s visit will precede King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s visit to Australia as the Queen’s Consort is suffering from jet lag (Photo: King and Queen Consort visiting the Scottish Parliament)

The family is expected to travel during the UK school holidays.

Their upcoming trip will be Will and Kate’s first visit to Australia since 2014, when Prince George was just nine months old.

They had planned to visit in 2020 in the wake of the devastating Black Summer wildfires, but were forced to cancel their plans due to Covid.

Instead, the couple video chatted with wildfire victims, including a koala joey.

The royal visit is part of the palace’s plan to strengthen Commonwealth relations after the Queen’s death (pictured, the Queen in her Balmoral home before her death)

In the weeks before the Queen’s death, the King had made plans to visit Sydney in 2024 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the NSW Parliament.

However, Her Majesty’s death means the plan is in the air as organizers turn their attention to the coronation.

King Charles is fond of Australia, even attending a Victorian school in 1966, saying he wanted to visit Down Under “early” during his reign.

Earlier this year, he made a trip to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee ahead of the federal election in May.

Prince Will, Princess Kate and their three children (above) are going to Australia early next year

Australia’s acting High Commissioner Lynnette Wood became the first Australian diplomat to meet the new king at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

“As you know, the King has a deep and wide-ranging relationship with Australia and His Majesty’s affection for our country became apparent during our brief conversation this afternoon,” said Mrs Wood.

‘Having visited Australia 16 times, including studying in Victoria, His Majesty knows Australia very well.

“What has really struck me in recent days is the solemnity here in London and the reverence Her Majesty has shown and the strong support already there for King Charles III.”

Will and Kate planned to visit Australia after the Black Summer Bushfires of 2020, but instead held a video chat with victims due to Covid restrictions (pictured, the royal couple who met a koala joey caught in the fires)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to London next Monday for Her Majesty’s funeral and has declared September 22 a public holiday to mourn the loss of the monarch.

“This is a time of mourning, but there has also been that sense of gratitude, of a life well lived, a life of service. That affection for the Queen was evident for generations,” Albanian told Sunrise on Monday.

“She was someone who didn’t just go to Sydney and Melbourne, she went to regional communities, remote communities, and engaged with them.

“This is a historic event that touches many Australians and that Australians want to participate in.”