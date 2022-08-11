Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity income up by £14million

It was renamed from Sussex Royal in 2020 after the couple lost their royal titles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The charities of the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have only grown stronger since their split with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, new figures show.

According to the 2021 accounts, the revenue for the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is £20.4 million.

This was a marked increase from the 2019 figure, which was £6.7 million.

Charity Commission figures show that the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a total of £19.95 million in donations and bequests and spent £15.13 million on charitable activities.

Funds are used for projects such as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which awards £1 million in grants to winners.

It comes after Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, who left the joint foundation charity in September 2019 and split the ‘fab four’, finally dissolved their UK charity, MWX (Markle Windsor) Foundation, this week.

The Cambridges: Kate, William and Princess Charlotte recently photographed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The couple’s charity now has £20.4 million

The coule established their own Archewell foundation in the US, which received less than $50,000 in gross receipts in 2020, according to the US Internal Revenue Service.

The couple’s UK charity, MWX Foundation, changed its name from Sussex Royal in late 2020 after the couple moved to California and were prevented from using their royal titles for work purposes by the Queen.

Previous figures from UK Companies showed that the now-defunct Sussex Royal charity had US$380,000 (£280,624) in its accounts in 2020 and spent at least US$55,600 (£41,084) on lawyers.

All money in his accounts was transferred to Harry’s non-profit sustainable travel company Travalyst upon dissolution.

Prince Harry and his wife Megan arrived at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York last month, where Harry was a keynote speaker at the UN General Assembly. The couple now owns the Archewell Foundation, although there are no recent figures of his accounts

The Sussexes later founded Archewell in late 2020, which is registered in Delaware and has offices in Beverly Hills.

Archewell’s website states that the charity “wants to unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change” through nonprofit work.

The charity will be honored along with Harry and Meghan for her work as an advocate for Afghan refugees.

The couple, who will not receive the award in person, are also thanked for their “generous” donation to the Human First Coalition.

James Holt, Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, will receive the Partner Organization Award on their behalf at an event next week in New York.

In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, US Senator Richard Blumenthal will also receive the Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award for his advocacy on behalf of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

The event will feature traditional Afgan food, music, performances and a bazaar, with $100 worth of tickets being donated to the organization.