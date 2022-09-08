Prince William and Kate Middleton want their children to have a ‘different type of schooling’

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose Lambrook for £50,000 a year because they want their children to receive a ‘different kind of education’, a royal expert has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, took their ‘excited’ children to Lambrook School in Windsor yesterday as the couple strolled around the grounds hand in hand with George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four.

And when he appeared in Lorraine this morning, Roya Nikkhah, editor-in-chief of Sunday Times Royal, spoke about the couple’s motivation for selecting the school.

She said it was “a very different set-up” from the schools the family had attended in London, saying: “The Cambridges want their children to have a different kind of education.”

She said, “It was a great first day of school for them… it’s the first time the three of them have been at school together.

“This is very different, it’s all part of the big move to Windsor. It’s a great school.

‘It’s a very different setup. There is a lot of emphasis on the outdoors, there are animals, a miniature golf course, peacocks roaming freely through this school.

‘It is a very special, pleasant school where children are encouraged to go outside.

Royal Editor for the Sunday Times Roya Nikkah appeared on the program where she said the first day of school was ‘wonderful’

A photo of Lambrook School, a £50,000 private school near Windsor that has polo lessons and farming as extracurricular activities

“It’s part of William and Kate’s plan to let their kids get out and live more normal lives.”

Lorraine replied, “No regular school then?”

The children attended a ‘settling in afternoon’ – an annual event to welcome new starters and their families to the school the day before the new school year begins. The trio officially goes to school today.

Meanwhile, Roya said the choice of school was “part of the plan” for Prince William and Kate to help their children lead “normal lives”.

William then used them up the steps of the grand white 19th-century mansion, while Prince George, Charlotte and Louis all said they were “excited” to get started. A source said the Cambridge children were “particularly excited” to attend the same school for the first time.

The Duchess was the epitome of elegance in a brown polka dot dress from Rixo for the £245 occasion, which she paired with matching tan heels. She wore her soft brown locks in her signature bouncy blow-dry style and kept her makeup and jewelry neutral for the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess are starting a new life in the country, away from the goldfish bowl of their official London residence, Kensington Palace, which is seen as an attempt to put their children first and give them more freedom.

William and Kate were known to have their hearts set on Lambrook extracurricular school, with its 52 acres of land, where the couple will cost a total of more than £50,000 a year for their three children.

Elsewhere in the segment, Roya and Lorraine commented on Prince Louis’s “spiritual” stance.

Roya said, “As we have seen from the anniversary, Louis is a very lively boy.”

Lorraine agreed, saying, “Yeah, and I think this is something a lot of parents can relate to.”

The the school’s website says:: ‘Every Monday all our students from the Prep School have a special ‘Enrichment Afternoon’ with opportunities for our students to supplement their academic studies.

The mother of three beamed as she walked hand in hand with Prince George and Prince Louis, both dressed in the school’s summer uniforms, into the driveway.

‘They can choose from farming, beekeeping, chess, mountain biking, fencing, judo, film making, diving, squash, song writing, mini master chef, ballet, tap, jazz, golf (on our 9 hole course), polo, making podcast , sewing, skiing, swimming, tennis, lifesaving, survival, debating and public speaking. ‘

Kate’s brother James is an avid beekeeper and Harry loves Polo, so the kids have the chance to sample some of their family’s favorite hobbies during their ‘enriching afternoon sessions’.

The interview also covered Meghan and Prince Harry, with Lorraine saying it’s a ‘pity’ that the young royals ‘didn’t see their Uncle Harry’, although the pair are less than two miles apart at Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage. , both in Windsor.

Lorraine said, “It’s a shame they didn’t see their Uncle Harry this week. We heard from Meghan that she didn’t want the British press out of school every day, but that’s not true, is it?’

Roya said: ‘Yes, according to tradition, the press respects the privacy of the royal family and one photographer, one set of photos and one clip is allowed on the first day back. Nothing else.’