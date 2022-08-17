Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal daughter Charlotte had a ‘lovely’ seventh birthday

<!–

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed Princess Charlotte had a ‘lovely’ birthday in a sweet thank you card sent to fans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal assistants wrote to benefactors who sent cards to their daughter for her seventh birthday in May.

The card features a photo of Princess Charlotte, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark the occasion.

The short typed message reads: ‘Thank you for the kind birthday message you sent for Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.

“Princess Charlotte had a lovely day and your message was much appreciated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who sent you their best wishes.”

A photo of the card was shared on Instagram by the Germany-based royal viewer @katsroyalletters.

Royal fans congratulated the poster on receiving such a beautiful card from the Cambridges

Kate, 40, will join the eight-time Wimbledon champion for a day of tennis with schoolchildren in East London.

The royal and Swiss tennis ace, who have a good personal relationship, will meet children aged 8-15 for a ‘memorable and engaging tennis experience’.

The Duchess of Cambridge is an avid player and has met Federer, 41, a number of times over the years in her role as patroness of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The former world No. 1, who missed Wimbledon due to injury, played tennis with Prince George, nine, and was a guest at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.