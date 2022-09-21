Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘hands on’ parents says parenting expert

The Prince and Princess of Wales were ‘calm and natural’ with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen’s funeral despite being under huge scrutiny, a parenting expert has claimed.

Royal fans praised Prince William and Kate Middleton for being ‘wonderful’ parents after the nine-year-old heir to the throne and his seven-year-old sister behaved impeccably throughout the historic event on Monday.

George and Charlotte cut solemn figures as they joined the royals for Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and her commitment service at Windsor, where Charlotte was seen giving her older brother a lesson in royal protocol as she told him to ‘take a bow’.

Meanwhile, William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, four, did not attend the funeral as he was likely considered too young.

Speaking to FEMAIL, parenting expert Stephanie Wallis explained how the Princess of Wales took a more ‘dominant parenting role’, leaving Prince William to focus on his position as son, grandson and heir to the throne.

She said the couple had used “gentle touches” to interact with their children and guide them through the day, as well as informing the youngsters they were there for support.

British parenting expert Stephanie Wallis has explained how William and Kate have a ‘big interest’ when it comes to raising their children (pictured: a reassuring hand: The Princess of Wales puts her hand on the knee of her eldest son , Prince George, during the service at Westminster Abbey)

The parenting expert said Kate appeared to take the more dominant parenting role yesterday, sticking closer to the children and giving them gentle direction when needed

“William and Kate interact like loving and caring parents, parents whose every move is under great scrutiny, as are their children’s,” Stephanie said.

‘As parents we want to protect our children as much as we can from situations where life control is limited, when you are part of the royal family you have to work very carefully with your public interactions.

‘Kate appeared to take the more dominant parental role at the funeral, staying closer to the children and giving them gentle direction when needed.

“This allowed William to be fully focused on his role, not only as a father, but as a son, a grandson and, of course, his dutiful role as a prince.”

The expert added that the Prince and Princess of Wales made sure they ‘consistently’ taught their children and offered regular guidance to them

She continued: ‘Both parents remained calm and natural, both in their own behavior but also towards their children.

‘There were no forced interactions with their children and they gracefully took everything in stride.

‘You got a real sense that they beautifully managed the fine balance between being present at the funeral personally with their children and also in their professional capacity.’

Stephanie, who is the founder of Safe and Sound Childcare Events, continued: ‘They are definitely hands on, something they will both have been very keen to do.

‘They take a great interest in their children’s upbringing and show that they are a really practical family, where ‘family’ is at the core of their values ​​as a married couple.

Stephanie pointed out how the couple used ‘guiding touches’ to interact with their children and let the youngsters know they were there (pictured)

‘Kate and William have shown us many times before how they also enjoy lots of fun with their children and we’ve seen them really connect with their children through fun playful behaviors that serve as wonderful bonding moments as a family.

‘Kate and William are also wonderful leaders as parents, consistently teaching and guiding their children, exploring the world, new cultures, new hobbies with them, and encouraging their children to adopt a cando attitude.’

Kate, 40, provided a calming presence throughout the emotional day, holding her daughter’s hand as they arrived at Westminster Abbey and placing her hand on her son’s knee as they sat ahead of the service.

Meanwhile, William, 40, was seen gently touching George’s shoulder as he and Charlotte joined the procession behind the coffin.

Stephanie explained: ‘In the particular situation of the funeral, it was very difficult for William and Kate to get down to the children’s eye level as they normally would, although they did look directly at their children when they were able to do so.

Stephanie revealed how Kate and Prince William encouraged their children to have a ‘can do’ attitude

Kate, right, provided a calming presence throughout the emotional day, Prince William was also a supportive figure to his children

‘So, a guiding hand was the loving touch, and the unspoken words of support, ‘I’m right here’, ‘everything is ok’, ‘I will protect you’, ‘this is what you have to do now’. ‘

It comes after Charlotte was seen telling George that “he must bow” as the Queen’s coffin began its journey to Windsor.

The young royals were seen exchanging words as the coffin passed them, as Charlotte told George ‘you have to take a bow’. As he appeared to be listening to his sister, George was seen lowering his head.

Charlotte wore a black mourning coat and matching wide-brimmed hat, while George was dressed in a navy blue suit with a black tie.

Stephanie says Charlotte’s gesture to her brother shows she was ‘superbly guided and prepared by her parents’.

She says: ‘We saw many moments yesterday where Charlotte and George’s behavior was a wonderful reflection of their parents teaching them the way to act and behave.

The Princess of Wales stayed close to her children to guide them during the event yesterday

‘For example, we saw a moment yesterday where Charlotte smoothed down her skirt when she got into the car, which a seven-year-old wouldn’t typically do, so we can see that she’s been well trained in how to behave .

‘They were very calm in their demeanor. Even when Prince George forgot an important moment when he was expected to bow, his sister Charlotte reminded him, unprompted by either of her parents, showing that she had been excellently guided and prepared by her parents.’

Following George and Charlotte’s performance at the service, many fans took to social media to applaud Kate and William for their parenting skills.

One wrote: ‘So proud of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, George and Charlotte, they behaved impeccably and are a testament to their parents’ excellent teaching.’

Following George and Charlotte’s performance at the service, many fans took to social media to applaud Kate and William for their parenting skills

Another wrote: ‘Prince George and Princess Charlotte were amazing today. What brave little children and what wonderful parents the Prince and Princess of Wales are. Today was beautiful, yet so sad. May you now rest in eternal peace Queen Elizabeth II.’

A third said: ‘I would like to acknowledge Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s exemplary behavior on such a long and difficult day for them. What an example of the effects of good parenting.’

It is understood the couple thought ‘long and hard’ about whether their two eldest children should join.

“Obviously, as parents, they have thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,” a source said. “Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are ready for it.”