Prince William and Kate are modelling their family on the Middletons to keep children grounded

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge model their family after the Middletons rather than the royals to keep their children grounded.

On the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Richard Kay said their parenting style is motivated by the fact that William and Harry were put in the spotlight at a young age.

The editor of the Daily Mail revealed that William ‘wants to protect his children as long as possible’.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward agreed, saying Kate “wants to wrap a semblance of normalcy around their kids because she knows what [royal life] can do.’

And royal author Duncan Larcombe, claimed the royal couple wants to model their family on “a close-knit unit” like the Middletons, where all the siblings are very close, as Kate is to her brother James and sister Pippa.

“William composed George’s performances in a very different way than his mother and father put together his,” Richard said.

“William and Harry, especially William, became the center of attention from an early age. William has taken a different stance, he wants to protect [his children] give them the appearance of a normal childhood for as long as possible.

‘But inevitable if’ [George] as he gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon like we did, and at platinum anniversary-esque celebrations.”

Ingrid agreed, saying: ‘I think Kate needs to wrap up some semblance of normalcy’ [their children]because she knows what [royal life] can do.

‘She saw it; she’s been around long enough… but they’re not normal kids, and i think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground… i think this is a danger that kate is very well aware of .

“Louis at the anniversary became a superstar, but that probably would have worried her a little.”

While Duncan added, “I think what we’ve been seeing for a while now is that the model William and Kate are essentially using as a family is the Middleton way.

‘It’s that strong family; brothers, sisters, everyone. And it’s a tight-knit unit.’

It comes after seven-year-old Charlotte joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a visit to Birmingham earlier this week, where they watched hockey games, swimming competitions and gymnastics.

Carole and Michael Middleton, pictured at Wimbledon in July, have created a close-knit family unit around their three children

She behaved at her best when she joined her parents for her first royal engagement without her brothers George, nine, and Louis, four.

During Tuesday’s apparition, the little princess shook hands with dignitaries, smiled at photos and cheered the athletes on, all under the watchful eye of her parents.

Charlotte put on an animated display, giving her father a thumbs up, making funny faces and even sticking out her tongue and soaking up the atmosphere.

After the trip to the Aquatics Centre, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a program to support young athletes. Princess Charlotte was photographed on her best behavior shaking hands with SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler.

It’s far from the first time the couple has taken one of their children to a public event this summer – with George attending this year’s Wimbledon final

And when the long day got too much, Prince William adored his seven-year-old daughter, while Kate tucked her hair behind her ears for more restless moments.

Body language expert Judi James told FEMAIL that the Duke and Duchess used techniques to remain “completely attuned” to their children while “showing no signs of fear” about the high-profile events.

She explained: ‘George, Charlotte and Louis are not only allowed to be playful, fun, spontaneous and even sassy in public, they are actively encouraged by their mother and father, who often look at their proudest and most loving when they’re at it. So.’

Judi revealed: “William and Kate’s parenting responsibilities would always be unique as they introduce a prince, princess and future king to the rules, traditions and formalities of the royal family and allow three small children to have as much fun and freedom as they do.

“What we’ve seen on their most recent public outings is how well they handle the ‘normal’ aspect of their upbringing, making them look like many other families taking their kids on a day trip. ‘

