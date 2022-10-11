Prince and Princess of Wales on Newsbeat

Prince William has spoken about ‘living life and something that changes massively and you don’t have the experience to deal with it’ during a recorded discussion with his wife Kate Middleton about mental health for BBC Radio 1.

The Prince of Wales appeared to have referred to the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 and the recent deterioration of his relationship with brother Prince Harry during the discussion on World Mental Health Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of mental health in the specially recorded show for Newsbeat, which will be broadcast on Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and the Asian Network at 12.45 this afternoon.

In a clip released ahead of the broadcast – which will be repeated on Radio 1 and 1Xtra at 5.45pm – the royal couple spoke about young people’s mental health with Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai and a host of advocates and experts.

William, 40, said: ‘A lot of the work we’ve done in mental health and listening to a lot of people talking about it, everyone likes a toolbox – especially men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy for kinds of use. Many people don’t realize what they need until it actually arrives. You can live a life one minute and something changes massively and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to deal with it.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured with Emma Hardwell, Ben Cowley, Antonio Ferreria, Dr Abigail Miranda and Pria Rai) have recorded a special program for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day

Dr. Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist who works in early years, replied: ‘Having, I suppose, in your toolbox, communication would be key, and I suppose some of the myth-busting about attachment as well.

“We now know through research that in fact any parent who spends a significant amount of time – or any caregiver – with the child will also form similar attachments and also have the similar patterns.”

Kate, also 40, then said she would ‘love to know’ how contributors look after their own mental health.

Antonio Ferreira, a mental health campaigner who was diagnosed with undifferentiated schizophrenia and emotionally unstable personality disorder as a teenager, replied: ‘It’s a big question.

William and Kate announced on Monday’s Newsbeat show that their discussion (pictured) about the importance of mental health will be broadcast on Tuesday

‘I know that not every day will be roses and sunflowers, you know, I know that some days I’ll have to push against the clouds to see that sun again, and you know, I know that you know when you have a bad day doesn’t mean it’s going to be a bad week or a bad month.

‘You know, you can’t always run away from the problem, sometimes you have to really face them and overcome them and then, you know, with practice there is progress and that’s, I think, in a in a nutshell how… that was a big question!’

Kate replied: ‘There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing. Different things will work for different people and it’s just trying sometimes isn’t it.’

Sir. Ferreira said: ‘It was, yes’, and Kate added: ‘Different methods, different opportunities that also arise to help you in the best possible way.’

The Princess of Wales (pictured below the programme), dressed in a £49.99 recycled Zara blazer and a glittering gold chain believed to be the £234 Luisa necklace from Laura Lombardi, told BBC Radio One listeners that ‘ Newsbeat will sound a little different’ on Tuesday

Ben Cowley, a music therapist and assistant mental health adviser for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and Emma Hardwell, a youth participation officer at The Mix, which offers mental health support for under 25s, also took part in the discussion.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: ‘It has been fantastic to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales back to our studios to discuss something that is so close to their hearts and to our audience.

‘What was discussed today will resonate with so many of our listeners and it means so much to us that we can all work together to help tackle the stigma around this issue.’

Danielle Dwyer, editor of Radio 1’s Newsbeat, added: ‘We know that mental health is really important to our listeners and we also know that when they’re struggling, they often turn to their friends.

Prince William suffered the trauma of losing his mother in 1997. He is pictured with his family in 1995 on his first day at Eton

‘Newsbeat isn’t just about delivering news – we’re also here to be a friend, and a place where our listeners can find support and advice when they need it.

“Talking about mental wellbeing without stigma or judgment is so important and it’s brilliant to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to our reporting team for the day to join us in such an important conversation.”

Rai said: ”Let’s be honest, the news can be a heavy place. It feels like one ‘unprecedented’ thing after another. Be it Covid, the cost of living crisis or exam stress, it can take a toll on your mental health.

‘Newsbeat always just wants to tell our listeners that it’s okay – you’re not the only one who feels this way. People turn us on not just to get the news, but to share openly and honestly how they feel.

‘It’s humiliating; to be a trusted part of people’s lives enough for them to text us about feeling lonely or losing a loved one. We have total strangers talking to each other on the radio who soon feel like familiar friends, and that’s a really important, uplifting part of what we do.’

The program will be broadcast at 12.45 today on BBC Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and the Asian Network. It will be broadcast again on Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra at 5.45pm and will be available on BBC Sounds from 2pm