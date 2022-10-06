Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Belfast for a surprise visit

<!–

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Belfast for a surprise one-day trip as they visit a suicide prevention charity.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, are visiting cross-community organizations that support people from all backgrounds, with the first stop being the PIPS Charity, which provides support to people who are considering, or have at some point considered, ending their own life .

Mum-of-three Kate looked perfectly polished in a silk pussy bow blouse and matching blue coat, teamed with smart navy trousers, £85 recycled Missoma hoop earrings and a £295 DeMellier London handbag.

The last time the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Northern Ireland was in 2019. Following Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8 September 2022, King Charles III visited Northern Ireland with Camilla Queen Consort.

The PIPS Charity was founded in 2003 following the tragic loss of fourteen young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period the previous year.

Lord Mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those to welcome the royal couple on arrival.

Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, daughter of the charity’s chief executive Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.

PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period the previous year. Forced to act, stakeholders from across the city came together to try to tackle the problem.

During their visit, William and Kate spoke to staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The charity also arranged for them to take part in an art therapy session – painting pumpkins – with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization has seen a significant increase in the number of people reaching out for help. This includes an increase of more than 500% among young people.

At the end of their visit, the Prince and Princess will be invited to join a group of volunteer advisers in packing the charity’s Little Boxes of Hope.

The support packages are given to children following their time with PIPS to help their continued recovery and ensure their parents and carers feel better equipped to cope.