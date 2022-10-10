‘Prince of Darkness’ Is John Carpenter at His Most Apocalyptic

One of the most tragic facts about cinema is that: John Timmerman is not recognized as one of horror’s greatest directors until decades later. While his title as the master of horror is now undisputed, there was a time when his films were largely derided by critics and only re-evaluated after successful runs on home video and the midnight circuit. The thing is the most infamous example, a film now considered a milestone in the genre, but initially faced with a level of vitriol that is almost unimaginable (with terms like “instant junk” and the “typical idiot movie” being called confetti). thrown around). Why the film received such a backlash remains unclear (competition from ET and Blade Runner which were both released in the same window for two reasons), but the subsequent acclaim has left most of its early critics mysteriously silent. Sadly, the same cannot be said of another of his films, based on the unfathomable world of cosmic horror, one that explores many of the same concepts as The thing as he pushes them in new and (whisper it) better directions – none other than his 1987 supernatural masterpiece, prince of darkness.

While unrelated to its predecessor in terms of plot, Carpenter believes: prince of darkness would be the second entry in his self-proclaimed Apocalypse trilogy, a series that would end with the 1994 cult classic In the mouth of madness. All three draw a lot from the works of HP Lovecraft, and watch their unfortunate casts of characters confront creatures beyond our comprehension, forcing an investigation into humanity’s place in a vast and indifferent universe. They also mainly take place in one location, creating a microcosm of terror that will destroy the world if it were to escape. It’s a brilliant premise, but judging by past and current reviews, prince of darkness failed to reach the heights of his companions. It is widely regarded as the weakest film in the trilogy and often ranks at the bottom of Carpenter’s filmography. To some extent this is understandable – it doesn’t have the strong characters of The thing or the creativity of In the mouth of madnessbut what prince of darkness is a feeling of pure, unrelenting fear. This is a film dripping with atmosphere, with the shadow of impending doom lingering every second like the Grim Reaper hiding just out of the picture. It knows how to make The thing look tame, and that’s not something just any movie can achieve. The Apocalypse Trilogy has never been mentioned as accurately as here.





More Apocalyptic Than Any Other Apocalypse Trilogy Movie

the plot of prince of darkness revolves around a Los Angeles convent owned by the mysterious Brotherhood of Sleep, an ancient cult that communicates through dreams. The chief priest has died under mysterious circumstances, and his replacement (an unnamed priest played by the Always Watching) Donald Pleasence) invites physicist Howard Birack (Victor Won) and a small group of his students to join him at the monastery. The priest hopes they can answer the strange cylinder of green liquid he found in the cellar. Investigations reveal that it is the physical embodiment of Satan, and soon after it begins to possess members of the group after it begins to escape from its confinement.

Unable to leave due to a mob of schizophrenic homeless people that surround the building, the survivors are forced to fight this evil before it manages to bring the even more nefarious Anti-God into our world, all the while battling a recurring dream of a shadowy figure emanating from the church who seems to predict the future. Just reciting the plot might make it sound a little silly, but Carpenter treats it with maturity to elevate it above its B-movie roots. The result is a captivating story that dares to ask grand questions about human nature and our importance (or lack thereof) in the universe, echoing themes The thing while retaining its own identity.

Building a sense of fear

As mentioned earlier, prince of darkness is at its best when it sows the seeds of inevitable doom, and luckily Carpenter realizes that too. Characterization is serviceable, but cliché, with only the most worn-out development, so we invested enough to make our leads come alive. This may sound like a problem, but in a movie where minor human drama like love triangles become meaningless when faced with our extermination at the hands of a creature we can’t begin to understand, it’s only fitting that complex character arcs fall by the wayside. The trade-off is that we spend more time dipping into Carpenter’s latest ordeal, and he’s not wasting time piling up the suspense. The opening montage is one of his strongest works as a director, with innocent scenes of college life juxtaposed with the priest’s initial realization that the world is in grave danger, all sandwiched between an ominous lunar eclipse above and an attack of ants below. The score is the final touch of hideous delight – an ominous growl based on three notes dripping blood from each note, lending a sinister undertone to mundane scenes such as two college students walking through an idyllic campus. Even after the credits roll out, Carpenter rarely allows silence, instead keeping the soundtrack pulsating away to ensure the film has a constant sense of energy. It is one of the best scores of his career and serves as the perfect marching band for the coming Armageddon.

It’s a tough job building a tense and good pace without slipping into old boredom (while still remembering you’ll have a real payoff at some point), but Carpenter’s economic filmmaking is here on its peak. The pace is fast but never rushed, allowing for a continuous flow of movements that never make you attached to one person or location. Characters float between rooms as they discuss theological questions, barely registering the torrent of worms gushing through the windows and quickly feeling relatively tame as we descend further into this nightmare. On display are some of Carpenter’s most striking photographs, from the menacing group of homeless people watching the church in silence, ready to strike like an attack dog at the first sign of escape, to the heartbreaking image of a dead man’s skin being resurrected. by hundreds of writhing beetles before disintegrating into pieces and disappearing into the night. The highlight is the distorted dream sequence. The low-fi look that evokes memories of a VHS is an interesting choice, but it gives it an otherworldly tone that adds to its mystique. It’s a haunting image, both literally and figuratively, and its role as a metaphorical ticking clock counting down to a hellish future is the film’s most terrifying creation.

A creepy atmosphere adds to the horror

The monastery itself is a prime location and Carpenter’s masterful sense of space makes use of every crevice. His signature widescreen cinematography remains some of the quietest effective in the industry, transforming everyday scenes into works of true beauty (watch him frame the priest’s arrival at the church, the huge exterior looking down on him as if he were the is not even worth standing in its shadow). The interplay between the old and the new is fantastic, with ancient crypts lit only by candles becoming the resting place for advanced scientific equipment rendered useless in the face of such an unknowable force. Before long, the survivors build barricades from benches and use wooden planks as weapons, a return to an original way of life that is only appropriate given the enemy they face.

It is this mindset that defeats the Anti-God, where the mirror he uses to enter our world is shattered not by computers or degrees, but instead by a simple axe. As with all good Lovecraftian stories, victory feels more like defeat. The Anti-God is still there, and today’s actions bought them only a few years before all this happens again. The thing ended in a downer, but at least there was a sense that a potential global catastrophe has been averted. Of prince of darknessthere’s little to indicate that they’ve even made a dent… especially if that still lingering dream is something to get past.

A simple moment of greatness

Prince of Darkness’s greatest moment is also his simplest. After a night of chaos that takes the lives of most of the team, dawn rises on a planet that may have only hours to go. The chaos of possessed zombies and a liquid Satan gives way to a moment of calm, and Carpenter uses this time to shoot an exterior shot of the monastery. A car drives by. The driver pays no attention to the building as if it were the most natural thing in the world, then we cut inside and the story continues. It takes a matter of seconds, but the implication is terrifying. Humanity is on the brink of destruction, but only the tragic souls trapped in that building know it’s happening. That driver was moments away from certain death, but instead they just drove by in blissful ignorance, a chilling thought that says how little we really know about the world around us.

It’s a theme that runs throughout the film, evoking the old Lovecraft idea that humans are nothing more than a speck of dust on a gigantic rock that doesn’t understand the universe around us. For centuries we believed that the devil was the ultimate personification of evil, and now we learn that he is just a foot soldier for a much larger entity. It’s a revelation that shatters both the worlds of science and religion, and as the credits roll, we wonder what other truths are mere fabrications. prince of darkness is not perfect, and acts as a better showcase for John Carpenter the director than John Carpenter the writer – our supposedly rational characters, for example, are very quick to accept the supernatural – but if directing is that good, it’s not worth bothering with such things to keep busy.

Nothing in his filmography has a better atmosphere than this, with the fear that lingers and torments from the first frame to the last, creating an unsettling experience unmatched by few else. The best horror is the kind that sticks, and when? prince of darkness after the creepy last minute blackout, you have no doubt why Carpenter is the greatest master of horror. The apocalypse is coming, evil is lurking around every corner, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it… what’s not to love?