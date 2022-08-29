Prince Nikolai of Denmark beams as he celebrates his 23 birthday with his younger siblings

Denmark’s model prince Nikolai looks dashing in new photos released to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

Nikolai, the eldest son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, celebrated his birthday with his siblings on Sunday.

The Copenhagen Business School student beamed alongside his brother Felix, 20, and their half-siblings, Prince Henrick, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, in photos released on Instagram.

Henrick and Athena are the children Joachim shares with his second wife, Princess Marie, and live with their parents and Felix in Paris, but are in Denmark for the holidays.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark celebrated his 23rd birthday at home with his parents and siblings in Copenhagen. Left in the photo with Prince Felxi, 20, Prince Henrick, 13 and Princess Athena, ten

Nikolai with his stepmother Princess Marie, siblings and father Prince Joachim, on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace during the 78th birthday of the Danish Queen in April 2018

In the photos, taken by Princess Marie and Princess Athena, Nikolai, who works as a model, exuded an effortless charm as he let his hair down with his family.

The royal family has released two solo portraits of the prince, taken by his stepmother and sister, and two group photos of him laughing with his younger siblings.

Nikolai is no stranger to posing for the camera after signing a modeling contract with Scoop Models in Denmark at the age of 18 and making his runway debut with Cara Delevingne for Burberry.

He has since charmed the fashion world, with runway appearances and magazine covers, including the February cover of Vogue Scandinavia, where he spoke about growing up in the royal family.

The neat prince (pictured in a blue shirt) is currently studying in Copenghan while his younger siblings live with their parents in Paris

Nikolai, who has been a model since he was 18, looks very comfortable in the portraits released for his birthday

Speaking to the magazine, he recalled how his royal life had somewhat prepared him for the catwalk: “I’m used to the press and the cameras… to be a public figure all my life.”

Recalling how his family reacted to his decision to model, he said, “No one was against it. Of course I had to explain myself – I should do that with whatever I do.

“When I got a new job in any industry or when I started college, I had to explain it to my family too. Not in a bad way or anything,” he added, before explaining that his parents are his “biggest fans.”

At the time of the cover, Martina Bonnier, editor-in-chief of Vogue Scandinavia, described Nikolai’s life as a “fairy tale come to life.”

Seventh in line to the Danish throne, he receives no income from the Crown. He is also not required by his father to perform any official duties.

Princess Marie with Prince Joachim, Prince Felix, Prince Nikolai, Princess Athena and Prince Henrick with Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, Joachim’s first wife in 2020

The brooding royal! Nikolai walked the runway for Dior’s pre-fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

“He should not be forced into anything. Nikolai’s life must go entirely according to his own plan. I want to help him on his way and try to inspire him,” Joachim told Billed Bladet in 2017.

Nikolai, who also bears the title Count of Monpezat, made his modeling debut at Burberry’s Fall-Winter 2018 show.

He’s walked the runway alongside Cara Delevingne, cramming his stuff for a front row with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Watts, Zendaya and Idris Elba.

Nikolai’s mother is Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who divorced Joachim in 2004 after nine years of marriage. The couple has another child together, 19-year-old Prince Felix of Denmark.

Joachim married second wife Princess Marie in 2008 and had two more children, and currently lives in Paris, where Joachim works as a military attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy in Paris.