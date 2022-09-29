Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix’s mother ‘in shock’ after decision to strip them of their titles 

The mother of Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix is ​​’in shock’ after Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced yesterday that her grandchildren – Prince Joachim’s sons and daughter – would be stripped of their titles.

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, 58, claimed the decision came ‘like a bolt from the blue’ and added that the children now feel ‘outcast’.

This appears in a statement from her press advisor Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen to a Danish outlet See and listenAlexandra – who is Prince Joachim’s ex-wife and shares Nikolai and Felix with the royals – said they are ‘saddened’ by the choice.

She added: ‘We are all bewildered by the decision. The children…can’t understand why their identity has been taken from them.’

The Queen, 82, announced the move in a statement yesterday, saying she hoped it would allow her grandchildren to ‘shape their own lives without being constrained by the special considerations and duties’ that come with a formal attachment to the Danish royal family.

The Queen, 82 (pictured with Felix and Nikolai in 2021), announced the move in a statement yesterday, saying she hoped it would allow her grandchildren to ‘shape their own lives

Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will have the princely couple removed from their titles and will no longer be able to use His or Her Royal Highness.

Children of Prince Joachim, 53, the younger of Margrethe’s two sons, will be known as either His Excellency the Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency the Countess of Monpezat from 1 January 2023.

In the meantime Speaking for the first time since the bomb announcement, Joachim has said his four children have been ‘hurt’ by their grandmother’s decision.

‘We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your kids get hurt. They have been put in a situation they don’t understand,’ he said in an interview with the Danish news media Extra Magazine Today.

Joachim, who is sixth in line to the throne behind his brother and his children, spoke outside the Danish embassy in Paris, where he lives with his second wife Marie and their children Henrik and Athena.

Nikolai and Felix, both models, are the product of his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The Queen’s decision is seen as a move to streamline the monarchy – echoing King Charles’ wish for the British royal family and that of other European royal households.

Last night Queen Margrethe defended her decision, saying at an event in Copenhagen: ‘It’s a consideration I’ve had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. Thats the reason.’

It had been reported that Prince Joachim was only informed of the decision in May, but he has claimed this morning that he was only informed of the decision five days ago.

‘I was given five days’ notice to tell them. In May, I was presented with a plan that basically meant that when the children each turned 25, it would happen.

‘Now I only had five days to tell them. Athena turns 11 in January,’ he clarified.

Alexandra’s spokesman Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen told another news organization that Joachim found out about the fate of his children via an assistant.

Queen Margrethe spoke neither to her sons nor her grandchildren, it is claimed.

“The children have received the message that they are losing their titles, delivered by their father, just as Countess Alexandra was told by Prince Joachim,” the spokesman added.

However, despite the stripping of their titles, the prince’s children will retain their positions in the line of succession.

Out of a title: The four grandchildren who will no longer be TRHs Nicholas of Denmark, 23: Copenhagen Business School students and models regularly top lists of the world’s most eligible bachelors. He lives in Denmark, but has flown around the world to walk for designers in Paris and London. Nikolai has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia. Felix of Denmark, 20: Following in his brother’s footsteps, Prince Felix has also been successful as a model and has participated in an advertising campaign for Georg Jensen. He had a short stay at the Royal Danish Military Academy, but stopped after two months because it ‘wasn’t for him’. Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, of Denmark: The youngest of Prince Joachim’s four children, Henrik and Athena, is the result of his second marriage to Princess Marie. They live with their parents in Paris.

They are currently seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth, but would move down if any of Crown Prince Frederik’s children were to have children.

The announcement of the bomb came in a statement released yesterday by the Danish royal house.

It read: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty the Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

‘In May 2016 it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse .

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth be addressed as Excellencies.

‘The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to influence their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties of formal belonging to the Royal House. which an institution involves.

“All four grandchildren retain their places in the order,” the statement concluded.

Margrethe, who is the world’s longest-reigning queen and celebrates her golden jubilee this year, is affectionately known as ‘Aunt Daisy’ by European royals because of her close personal ties to many reigning monarchs.