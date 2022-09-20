Prince Louis’ Home Alone moment: Social media users joke about what antics royal might get up to

The Queen’s cheeky great-grandson, Prince Louis, stole the hearts of the nation when he made faces and messed with his royal family this summer during Her Majesty’s platinum anniversary celebrations.

So mourners wishing for a little relief after the late Monarch’s death on September 8 were disappointed to learn that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest – aged four – would not be attending yesterday’s historic state funeral for his ‘ Gan Gan’.

Now Twitter users are joking about the antics the little prince could have pulled off while being “home alone” for the day — with many joking that the “real reason” young Louis didn’t go was a “big chance of chaos.” .

One meme shows the face of the young royal family atop the movie poster of the 1990 classic movie Home Alone instead of Macaulay Culkin, while many others have shared memes about Culkin’s character Kevin running through the house after his parents email him. accidentally forgot to take it on holiday with the caption: ‘And we’re going live now to Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace’.

Some imagined Louis leaving a trail of destruction in the palace, comparing him to an appearance Mr Blobby made on ITV’s This Morning where he deliberately knocked items off the shelf.

And it was even thought that the prince’s babysitter should take care of the mischief.

Yesterday, the future king, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, spent a long and solemn day behaved immaculately as they said goodbye to their beloved ‘Gan Gan’.

The royal siblings, great-grandchildren of the Queen, were among the 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest members of the Royal Family to follow the Queen’s casket through Westminster Abbey.

They also attended the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle later in the afternoon.

At Westminster Abbey, George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession before hundreds of guests in the Gothic church, watching from afar through a huge international TV audience.

As the young royals followed their great-grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her, while George held his arms by his side.

The foursome walked a little behind the king, Charles and Camilla, queen consort, and ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at the state funeral

The young royals had previously arrived in a car with Camilla and their mother, Kate.

George was dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, while Charlotte wore a black jacket dress with pleats at the back and a small silver horseshoe pinned to the front, black tights and a hat with a ribbon tied at the back.

Before the service, the Princess of Wales was seen holding Charlotte’s hand and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

During the service, the children were able to study their order of service at various points, while Charlotte looked around under the brim of her hat as the mourners sang The Lord’s My Shepherd.

And her brother George sang The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended while standing between his parents.

At one point, you saw Kate comforting her son with a hand on his knee.

At the end of the service, George followed his father closely, while Kate placed a guiding hand on her daughter’s back as the foursome rose from their seats and stood behind the coffin.

Charlotte, Catherine, George and the Prince of Wales attend the service

A general view of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Mounties along The Mall

As they walked slowly out of the abbey, both children sometimes looked down. Later, they stood with their mother Kate, Meghan, Camilla and the Countess of Wessex to watch the Queen’s coffin begin its final journey from Westminster.

When the coffin reached Wellington Arch, it was transferred to the state hearse to be driven to Windsor, under the watchful eye of senior royals.

Charlotte grabbed her mother’s hand and chatted with her older brother for a moment as she gestured to the coffin, which was carefully lifted yards away from the weapon wagon.

During the service in Windsor, TV cameras only took a few glances at the siblings, who behaved impeccably despite their young age.

Charlotte was seen exchanging a few words with the Dean of Windsor as the family left the chapel and were taken to a waiting car.