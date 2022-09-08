Prince Louis, 4, followed in Princess Charlotte’s footsteps on his first day at school 

Set in 52 acres of idyllic Berkshire countryside, Lambrook School gives its students ‘feathers to fly’ and a ‘wonderful sense of freedom’.

The new royal prosecutors, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will receive nurturing training at the healthy coeducational independent day and boarding school for three to thirteen year olds near Ascot, just a 10-minute drive from their new home. in Windsor.

The Good Schools Guide describes it as a ‘classic prep school’ with a ‘heart of gold’, telling how youngsters can ‘run and run’ on the expansive grounds with ‘total freedom to explore, provided you put your boots on’. ‘. Lambrook boasts ‘first class education and excellent facilities’, including a 25-metre swimming pool, nine-hole golf course, astroturf, clay courts, squash, cricket and other sports grounds.

It has a Diamond Jubilee performing arts studio, dance studio and sports hall, and a new £6 million Queen’s Building for ICT and academic learning. The prospectus quoted a parent as saying, “It’s the most magical place for our kids to spend time, and you can often see them with rosy cheeks and perfect handstands, throwing balls or running to the stumps.”

There is school on Saturday mornings, followed by an afternoon of sports competitions for students in grades 5 and above, including nine-year-old George.

Lambrook offers weekly and flexi boarding for boys and girls from the age of seven, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having the option of allowing George and Charlotte to stay just one night per week on an ad hoc basis, with the sleepovers being booked online. George and Charlotte are day pupils for now.

The main building of Lambrook School is a large white 19th century manor house. Lambrook was founded in 1860

‘Week evenings sound like a hoot; think Harry Potter nights and lots of hot chocolate,” Talk Education said in its review of the school.

Fridays are the most popular night for one-off boards, leaving parents free to host dinner parties and tend to hangovers, the Telegraph reported.

The cost is £4,389 per term for the reception for second grade students such as Louis, £6,448 per term for Years 3-4, such as Charlotte, and £6,999 per term for George through Years 5-8, with an additional £1,481 per term for boarding for Y3-8. It means William and Kate will spend over £50,000 a year on their children’s private education.

The bill is £53,508 in fees in 2021-2022, not taking into account any sibling discounts where available, fare increases or the cost of uniform or travel. Boarding for the older two Cambridge children would cost an additional £8,886 per year if chosen at a later date.

Lambrook, a Christian school, prides itself on its high academic standards, with a 100 percent pass rate for the Common Entrance exam – taken by private students at age 13 as part of the selective admissions process. With 620 pupils, it is a larger-than-average pre-prep and prep school, but billed as not as obtrusive as its London counterparts, with some of the intake coming from West London and Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.

Grade 8 dropouts join prestigious schools such as William’s alma mater Eton, Wellington College, Marlborough College, which Kate attended, and Charterhouse among others.

Known for his charm, Headmaster Jonathan Perry performed a rock and roll dance and jumped on chairs to cheer the students up during the lockdown. His wife Jenny works with the pastoral team, praising the couple for their focus on emotional well-being, perfectly in line with William and Kate’s mental health campaign.

Mr Perry says on the school website: ‘We give our students the ‘feathers to fly’ so that when they move on to the next stage of their educational journey they will spread their wings and fly; left as confident, happy, engaging, mature, thoughtful, and thoughtful young adults who are outward-looking global citizens.’

The Lambrook Orchard is home to pigs, chickens and rabbits, available to cuddle on teacher time welfare walks, beehive bees and visiting lambs, and George and Charlotte will have an enrichment afternoon every Monday to complement their academic studies.

They will be able to draw on a huge range of activities for this, including farming, beekeeping, chess, mountain biking, ballet, tap, jazz, mini master chef, polo, podcast making, diving, skiing, as well as life saving, survival, debating and speaking in the public.

Louis, who will be at the reception, will enjoy ‘Forest Fridays’ and ‘be taken on a journey of discovery in beautiful nature’, says the school guide, reflecting the Duchess of Cambridge’s philosophy on the importance of outdoor play and spend time in nature. nature.

Talk Education said there is a “sense of glorious freedom”, while the Good Schools Guide said one mother was “stunned at how they get students back for classes, but they tumble in like clockwork, rosy-cheeked and full of fresh air.” ‘.

And parents enjoy the advantage of not having to deal with muddy PE kits. Play clothes are returned at the beginning of the school year and remain there to be laundered by the staff before being sent home at the end of the school year. Each item must have a name, but only sewn-on tags are allowed.

The main building of the school is a large white 19th century manor house. Lambrook was founded in 1860 and two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, attended, while Victoria traveled from Windsor Castle to see them in plays and cricket matches.

Uniforms consist of girls’ blue and green tartan kilts and boys’ navy corduroy pants, plus plaid shirts, navy pullovers, and blue and green ties.

William and Kate can also immerse themselves in the busy social life of the school amid reports of numerous Lambrook gatherings and helpful WhatsApp groups. Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Range Rovers apparently fill the parking lot.

But one Mumsnet user wrote: ‘I’m quite put off by the size of Lambrook and the reputation of ‘Lambrook’ parents. We are not super rich, nor are we city dwellers or landowners!’

Overseas school trips include trips to France, Italy, Iceland and South Africa. But 7th grade students preparing for a canoe trip in Sweden must first raise £500 each to help a disadvantaged child do the same through the Teenage Wilderness Trust.

Sustainability – no doubt a hit with eco-conscious William – is also central to the kids planting 400 saplings to create a new forest.