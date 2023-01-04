Prince Joachim and Princess Marie spent Christmas in Vietnam

Prince Joachim of Denmark and his family spent Christmas in Vietnam as his children were officially stripped of their prince and princess titles, it has been revealed.

According to the Danish magazine Hair & NowQueen Margrethe’s youngest son and his wife Princess Marie holidayed with Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, 10, along with Joachim’s sons, Count Nikolai, 23, and Count Felix, 20.

The magazine describes that the trip was moved from 2020 due to the pandemic, writing: “Joachim finally got the chance to show the kids the country where their grandfather, Prince Henrik, spent much of his childhood and youth.”

It’s been a tumultuous autumn for the Danish royal family after the monarch stripped Joachim’s four children of their prince and princess titles – a move he has publicly spoken out against.

Prince Henrik lived in Vietnam during the early years of his childhood and spoke the language all his life.

The royal, who was married to Queen Margarethe, died in 2018.

Days ago, Prince Joachim attended the New Year’s reception with his family, but other family members were absent, including his wife Princess Marie.

It came as the Royal Family updated their website to show the new status of four of Queen Margrethe’s grandchildren after they were stripped of their HRH titles.

Instead of being princes and princesses, they are earls and countess and are referred to as their excellencies – a change now reflected on the household’s website.

The Royal Family and Succession to the Throne pages of the website lists the four young royals – who have retained their positions in the line of succession – with their new titles.

The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, will no longer be allowed to use the title prince and princess after January 1.

She has said the decision was designed to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20 – born of Joachim’s first marriage – and Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, to live normal lives without royal obligations.

Last year, Prince Joachim publicly spoke out against his mother’s decision in the days following, claiming his children had been “harmed” in the process.

Months later, the sixth-in-line to the throne admitted that “communication was lacking” within the royal family leading up to the shocking announcement.

Joachim told the local news outlet BT.: ‘There is a lot of work to be done. Communication was what was lacking. Now we have met and we are on the right track.’

From a title: the four grandchildren who are no longer TRHs Nikolai of Denmark, 23: The Copenhagen Business School student and model regularly tops lists of the world’s most eligible bachelors. He lives in Denmark but has flown around the world to walk for designers in Paris and London. Nikolai has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia. Felix of Denmark, 20: Following in his brother’s footsteps, Prince Felix also had success as a model and starred in an advertising campaign for Georg Jensen. He had a brief stint at the Royal Danish Military Academy, but dropped out after two months because it “wasn’t for him.” Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, from Denmark: Henrik and Athena, the youngest of Prince Joachim’s four children, are the product of his second marriage to Princess Marie. They live with their parents in Paris.

Shortly after his children were stripped of his titles, Joachim claimed he was given just five days’ notice before the news was made public.

Following the Queen’s announcement, Joachim spoke to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet outside the Danish embassy in Paris, where he lives with his French-born wife Princess Marie and his two youngest children, and said his four children were “hurt” by the their grandmother’s decision. .

“I was given five days’ notice to tell them. In May, I was presented with a plan that broadly stated that if the kids each turned 25, it would happen. Now I only had five days to tell them. Athena will be 11 in January,” he clarified

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Alexandra, 58, who had been married to Joachim for 10 years until 2005, said her sons, Nikolai and Felix, felt they had been “banned” from the institution and the decision had come as a “breakout”. . of the blue’.

The royal family issued a further statement, saying: ‘As the Queen said yesterday, the decision is long overdue.

“We understand that there are many emotions at stake at the moment, but we hope that the Queen’s wish to future-proof the Royal House will be respected.”

Last year, it was said that Joachim and his family would move to the US after taking a new job in the defense industry in Washington, according to local media reports.

The Danish royal family, 53, has decided to move to Washington DC with his wife and their two young children, Henrik and Athena, Danish newspaper BT reported.

The royal couple is currently based in Paris, where the prince has been working as a defense attaché since 2020. But that job is expected to end in June, meaning they’ll probably quit in the second half of the year.

The Communications Department of the Danish Royal Court has not confirmed the imminent move reported by Joachim.

While Prince Joachim’s family spent Christmas in Vietnam, his brother Crown Prince Frederik and his children traveled to Crown Princess Mary’s native Australia for the holiday.

During a televised New Year’s speech on Saturday, Margrethe admitted: ‘It hurts me that the relationship with Prince Joachim and (his wife) Princess Marie has run into trouble.

“Difficulties and disagreements can happen in any family, including mine. The whole country has witnessed this.’

She added that she was confident that the family can enter the new year together with confidence, understanding and new courage

