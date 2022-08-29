Prince Harry’s VERY soppy sentimental side is revealed in Meghan Markle’s latest interview

Prince Harry has shared a glimpse of his incredibly flowing sentimental side as he made a guest appearance in his wife Meghan Markle’s latest interview.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex exposed his romantic nature as he revealed some of the daily compliments he gives his wife – including calling her a model – while Meghan, 41, recalled how Harry compared them to two intertwined palm trees. that they saw on the grounds of their $14.65 million Montecito mansion.

Speaking to New York Magazine’s fashion-focused publication The Cut, Meghan opened up about a wide variety of topics, again lashing out at the royal family, while also painting a picture-perfect picture of the new life of the Sussexes in California.

According to the piece published in the magazine — which featured Meghan as the cover model — the former actress fondly refers to her partner as “H” or “my love,” while revealing that the couple plans to use their upcoming Netflix “docuseries.” to share their ‘love story’ with the world.

The Duchess also shared a gushing anecdote about the first time they visited the sprawling mansion they now call home, revealing seeing two ‘connected’ palm trees on the lush grounds, which Harry described as a visual representation of their relationship.

“One of the first things my husband saw as we walked through the house was those two palm trees,” she cooed, according to The Cut piece.

“See how they’re connected at the bottom? He says, “My love, it’s us.”‘

Meghan added that the couple had only visited the grounds of the property when they decided it was the perfect place for them to settle, recalling how they told their real estate agent, ‘We need to get this house.’

It was on the property’s grounds that Meghan and Harry posed for a maternity shoot, which they released as they announced they were expecting their second child – daughter Lillibet – in February 2021.

Although the palm trees were not seen in the photos, which were taken from a distance by photographer Misan Harriman, the couple was photographed posing under an expansive canopy of tall trees that dot the sprawling gardens of their Montecito home.

While Harry used the limp image of entwined palm trees as a visual representation of the couple’s wedding, Meghan prefers a different analogy — rather than comparing the couple to “salt and pepper.”

She shared how a friend’s mother had taught her as a child that “salt and pepper are always passed together,” adding, “That’s me and Harry. We are like salt and pepper. We always move together.’

Making a brief guest appearance during the interview, Harry gushed about his wife, telling the interviewer how he reassured her that she’s “a model” after expressing doubts on camera about her abilities after her “ten-hour run.” cover shoot for The Cut, which took place the day before the sit down chat.

According to New York-based writer Allison P. Davis, Harry was “surprised that his wife had been away for “about ten hours” before revealing that the first thing Meghan said after returning home was, “I’m not a girl.” fashion model.’

“I was like, ‘No, you are, of course you can be a model,'” Harry said, “who earned so many points,” Davis said. ‘And she says, ‘I’m a mother!’ And it’s like, “You can be both.”‘

In addition to the sweet anecdotes peppered throughout the interview, Meghan’s sit-down with The Cut also served as another chance for her to take a public swipe at the royal family.

Just days after she took up more criticism of the British monarchy in her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan again took aim at the royals, this time complaining that “a handful of princes and princesses and dukes” were given “the same arrangement” that she and Harry had ‘wanted’.

Insisting that the couple were not trying to “reinvent the wheel” by asking for financial freedom, she continued: “That, for whatever reason, is not something we were allowed to do, although several other members of the family do exactly that. thing.’

The article states that Harry and Meghan have proposed to ‘The Firm’ to work on behalf of the monarchy but make their own money, with the Duchess saying, ‘Maybe then all the noise will stop.’