Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will 'never see the light of day', claims former Vanity Fair editor

There will be ‘no turning back’ for Prince Harry if he publishes his over-the-top memoirs, the former editor of Tatler and Vanity Fair has warned.

Royal biographer Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, does not believe the controversial biography will ever ‘see the light of day’, according to Telegraph.

“They’re now in this bind where they’ve taken all this money and Harry’s got this book deal where he’s going to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured by it because he understands that there ain’t nobody far behind if he does,” she said.

“If the book continues, I don’t think there’s any way for Harry to come back. So my view has always been that the book will not see the light of day.’

The journalist, who was one of the last people to see the Princess of Wales alive in the summer of 1997, said she believes Diana would have advised her son to find a way back to the family.

The memoir had been signed off ready for an expected autumn release, but the Duke – who is writing the book as part of a three-title deal worth almost £40m – reportedly asked to make some significant changes.

“Harry has thrown a wrench in the works,” said a source. “He is keen on refinements in light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking over the throne.

‘There may be things in the book that may not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It is by no means a total rewrite. He desperately wants to make changes. But it may be too late.’

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer said the prince is currently writing a new chapter dealing with his grandmother’s death and the events leading up to her funeral.

Publishers Penguin Random House had already demanded a rewrite after the first draft was deemed “too sensitive” and focused too much on mental health issues, The Mail on Sunday revealed last month.

No official release date has been announced, but US sources have suggested that publishers want it in stores in time for Thanksgiving on November 24, ready for the lucrative Christmas market.

In a statement announcing the global publishing deal, Penguin Random House described it as ‘an intimate and heartfelt memoir’, promising that ‘Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait’.

But palace aides have reportedly discussed ways to stop Harry publishing the book altogether over concerns it will contain damaging revelations.

A friend of the king said: ‘The question inside the palace is: “Can the book be stopped?” Even Harry may not be able to stop it at this point, but the feeling at the very top is that no good can come of airing grievances in public.’

Lawyers for the royal family at the firm Harbottle and Lewis are expected to be on standby to read the book when it is published.

And despite claims that Harry and Meghan are planning a year-long thaw in relations with the rest of the family, their long-awaited Netflix series could throw another screw in the works.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, who now live in their $14 million Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet – are working on a documentary as part of their $100 million . deal with the streaming service.

It was previously expected that the production would air in December, following the fifth season of The Crown on November 9, according to Page six.

However, sources claimed last week that the couple now wanted to make edits to the series, possibly delaying its release until later in 2023, as they appear to ‘tone down much of what they have said about King Charles III, the Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales’.

And now insiders have told the publication that the couple are ‘considering’ the project, with a Netflix source saying: ‘Harry and Meghan are frantic about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But this is their story, from their own mouths.’

Another said: ‘They’ve made significant requests to go back on content they’ve supplied themselves – to the extent that some Netflix staff believe that if granted it would effectively shelve the project indefinitely.’

As well as warning Harry about the risks of publishing his long-awaited autobiography, Tina Brown also discussed rumors that the Duchess is looking for a ‘private estate’ in Hope Ranch, an affluent neighborhood a few miles from their current home.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, Ms Brown said: ‘In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.’

She also joked: ‘At some point she might be looking for more than a new house. Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I have to say.’

Archewell has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.