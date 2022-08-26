Prince Harry’s polo pal Nacho Figueras says he ‘found an amazing teammate’ in Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s polo pal Nacho Figueras said the former Duke of Sussex has “found a great teammate” in Meghan Markle.

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, 45, an Argentine actor, model, polo player and longtime friend of Harry who competed alongside him in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado on Thursday, couldn’t stop streaming about the pair after the event.

Nacho first met the 37-year-old royal in 2007 at a charity match hosted by Sentebale – the organization founded by Harry that was designed to “help children and adolescents struggling with their HIV status” – and he said it from the start. it was clear that Harry dreamed of starting a family.

‘[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family,” he said People magazine recently.

Harry’s polo teammate added that Meghan makes a “great teammate” for him off the field.

“He found a great teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are sweet,’ he gushed.

Harry and Meghan met in 2016 after going on a blind date through a mutual friend.

They married in May 2018 and have welcomed two children together over the years – Archie, now three, and Lilibet, now one.

In 2020, they made headlines when they announced they were relinquishing their royal duties and severing ties with the monarchy, and have since moved to Los Angeles, California, where they are raising their children in a sprawling $14 million mansion.

Nacho explained to the outlet that he had the luxury of spending a lot of time with the couple in recent months as he was also on Harry’s team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

“Being able to spend the past two months with them has only made me happier — to see them being a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that’s really what he’s always wanted,” he said. ‘I am very happy for them.

“We spent a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded with us more than ever before because we got to be with him so much.”

The athlete revealed that Harry is “very competitive”, adding that he “plays and rides very well”.

“It’s an honor to be his teammate,” he said, calling it a “dream come true.”

As for Harry’s charitable work with Sentebale, Nacho said he saw from “day one” how “committed he was” to giving back.

“I’ve seen what a great job the charity is doing and how important it is to many children, how committed he is, how much he really cares,” he added.