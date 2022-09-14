Prince Harry’s memoir won’t be published until next year, it is now claimed – as a source close to the Sussexes reportedly wanted to dismiss speculation that the Duke was pushing for it to be released in November as scheduled.

The book, which has cast a long shadow over the royal family for months, was originally set to come out “late 2022,” possibly around Thanksgiving to cash in on the Christmas market.

But the Queen’s death on Thursday confused those plans, amid warnings to be published this year that it would be viewed as disrespectful to the late monarch.

A source close to the Sussexes told… The Telegraph that the memoir is now not coming out as planned, as Harry and Meghan respect a period of mourning that will likely last much longer than the official ten days.

By delaying publication, Harry could update the book everywhere, with additional chapters on his grandmother’s death.

Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, said in an interview with GB News last night that he had heard the Duke of Sussex “pressed” for the original date to be honoured.

“Tonight I hear that Harry is insisting that his book be published in November,” he said. “Apparently the publishers aren’t too sure, but he says if they don’t publish, that’s a breach of contract. That’s what I’ve been told.

“It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand, it fits, because Harry and Meghan’s finances are completely dependent on the book and Netflix.

“And I also think that they are convinced that they are right and that they want to get their own right back.”

He said the book would be printed at Clays in Bungay, Suffolk, under strict secrecy, with staff checked for copies on their way out.

Bower added: ‘The book is a time bomb that Charles and William wanted to defuse. Harry didn’t think he would be in the UK when the Queen died and the circumstances are different from what they all envisioned.

“That said, I hear it’s printed at Clays. It will take weeks to print and then weeks to distribute worldwide.’

A source close to the Duke disputed the accuracy of Bower’s account last night, though they didn’t specifically comment on the scheduled release date.

Meanwhile, Penguin has previously announced that Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity.

Earlier this week, royal experts told MailOnline that it would be very bad for Harry to publish anything controversial at this point.

Meanwhile, publishing sources have suggested it could be delayed until 2023 to give Prince Harry time to write additional chapters on the Queen’s passing.

Phil Dampier suggested that despite Harry and William’s walk in Windsor earlier this week, the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family is “as raw as ever”.

And fellow royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he never thought the book should have been written, but it would be unwise to publish it now, even with an extra chapter on the late queen.

He said, ‘It’s not a matter of rewriting, it’s a matter of rethinking. If it were published, it would be tasteless if it had something sensational.

It’s up to him how he wants to be seen. With a new government, it is natural for him to be loyal to his father, who is very fond of him.

What better way to show his loyalty than by postponing even for good the memoirs, which should never have been linked to the Queen’s jubilee year.

Previously, sources have claimed that neither King Charles nor Prince William, or their lawyers and advisers, were given a chance to view parts of the manuscript.

Fitzwilliams said the damage to Prince Harry’s reputation naturally depends on what the book discusses, which is still a mystery.

“But it would be inappropriate for him to publish anything that had controversial content, especially at this time,” he said.

Dampier said publishing the memoir would ruin any chance of family reconciliation, adding: “If Harry makes things worse, there’s no turning back for him. That would be a limit and Charles and William would find it hard to forgive him.’

The family has also not received any specific information regarding the expected release date of the book, which is being published by Penguin Random House.

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.”

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

“From childhood to this day about his life in the public eye, including his dedication to service, the military duty that took him twice to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a a husband and father, Prince Harry will provide an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

Prince Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, said he hopes his story “will show that wherever we come from, we have more in common than we think”.

Penguin Random House has not yet released a statement on whether the release of explosives will be delayed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

MailOnline has contacted the publisher and the Duke’s lawyers for comment.