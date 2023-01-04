Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare is No. 2 on Amazon’s Best Seller List in the US and UK in Pre-Sales

Spare, Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, is already No. 2 on Amazon’s best-seller list in pre-sales in North America and the UK.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, due out early next week, is expected to redouble his attacks on the royal family.

Spare is currently on sale for $22.40 on Amazon in the US and half price for £14 on the UK site.

Spare is currently on sale for $22.40 on Amazon US and £14 on the UK site. The book has already hit number 2 on Amazon’s presale bestseller list in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

How much does Prince Harry’s book sell for? Amazon US: $22.40 Amazon UK: £14 Water Stones UK: £14 WhSmith UK: £14

Spare’s hardcover will be available in UK bookshops on Tuesday morning and the e-book edition will be available for download on the Kindle shortly after midnight on the same day.

In the United States, five to eight hours behind Britain, it’s the evening of Monday, January 9, when e-book copies of the book become available on Kindle, at the same time as the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday morning . UK.

Ultra-secure arrangements have been made, with the Duke and his publishers doing everything they can to ensure that it is published simultaneously around the world next Tuesday.

Prince Harry has been secretly working on the book about his life in the royal family for over a year as part of a $20 million book deal with Penguin Random House.

He has teamed up with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer in a rare move by a senior member of the royal family. Moehringer was reportedly paid $1 million for her contribution.

Spare will be published in 16 languages, including Chinese, Finnish, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese, but – in theory – no one in any country will be able to get their hands on an early copy.

While King Charles may be spared the duke’s worst wrath, the book is said to contain damaging details about his bitter feud with his brother, with both William and his wife Kate coming under fire in its 416 pages.

Prince Harry must sell more than 1.3 million print copies and 400,000 digital editions of his telltale memoir Spare to break even in his reported $20 million publishing deal, it is alleged

Spare tells Harry’s story with “raw, unwavering honesty,” according to Penguin Random House.

Publishing sources said arrangements for the release of Harry’s “explosive” memoir were extremely closely guarded and managed down to the minutest detail, with only a handful of senior executives privy to the exact details.

Deliveries to bookstores are scheduled at the last minute to prevent unauthorized copies from being leaked. Secure sites around the world are secured to host copies of the book before distribution.

The sophisticated security operation has been compared to the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007, when JK Rowling was determined that her young fans wouldn’t ruin the experience by learning the young wizard’s fate before she wrote the seventh and final novel. read in the series.

An army of guards, satellite tracking systems and legal contracts were all deployed to protect the first 10 million copies of the new Harry Potter book.

When the finished manuscript was brought from London to New York by hand, a lawyer from the American publisher sat on it during the flight.

When copies were sent to retailers, trucks were fitted with satellite tracking systems that would reveal if any of the vehicles deviated from their planned routes.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a $20 million four-book deal with publisher Penguin Random House, the fourth of which is said to be an autobiography by the Duchess of Sussex.

It’s because the royal family is “completely exhausted” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “flood of misinformation,” sources claim.

The comments come in the wake of Prince Harry’s publicity blitz for Spare, in which he claimed his family “has shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

He also claimed he “would like my dad and brother back” in trailers for two interviews with ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS’s Anderson Cooper that came out yesterday.

A royal insider told the Mirror: ‘It all feels very repetitive. Harry’s constant sniper work is quite exhausting and he knows full well that it’s highly unlikely they’ll get into a war of words.’

The book appears just weeks after he and his wife Meghan were released their Netflix series detailing their relationship and split from the royal familywhile reports have emerged that Meghan is also planning to publish her own bombshell memoir.

According to one source, the Duchess of Sussex is considering “being completely candid about her time in the royal spotlight… leaving no stone unturned.”

Meghan has already released her children’s book The Bench with the same publisher, and the couple is rumored to be working on a “wellness” book.

It is now believed that the mysterious fourth book will be the Duchess’s autobiography.

It comes as royal sources have dismissed Prince Harry’s suggestion that his family has shown no desire to reconcile with him, saying that King Charles invited him to come over Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that a possible reunion with his family across the pond seemed off the cards, saying his father and brother were ‘definitely unwilling to reconcile’.

He made the claim in a trailer for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, which he did as part of the publicity blitz for his new memoir, Spare, due out next week.

But initiates at Buckingham Palace have poured cold water on the claims, labeling them “nonsense” and saying that Harry and his wife Meghan are a open invitation to join the rest of the firm this Christmas.