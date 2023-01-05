Prince Harry’s favorite book at Eton was Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men

Prince Harry’s favorite book at Eton was John Steinbeck’s American novel Of Mice and Men, a story he says reminded him of his relationship with his brother William, he reveals in his new memoir Spare.

In the book – accidentally released today in Spain, five days ahead of schedule – Harry recounts his struggles with Shakespeare and French lessons at Eton, revealing how his father, King Charles, was desperate for his lack of interest and would force him to to attend plays. on days off.

One book he liked was Steinbeck’s classic, he said.

“The piece of literature I remember liking and even liking is a short American novel. Of mice and men, by John Steinbeck.

Princes Harry and William as teenagers in 2003. Harry describes in his new memoir Spare how William “pretended not to know him” while the couple studied at the elite English boarding school Eton

Gary Sinise and John Malkovich in the 1992 film adaptation of Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men

“We were instructed to read in English language units. Unlike Shakespeare, Steinbeck did not need a translator. He wrote in the vernacular, clear and simple. Better yet, it was short. Of mice and men: one hundred and fifty little pages of nothing.

Neither is a genius, but Lennie’s problems seem to be more than just a low IQ. He carries a dead mouse in his pocket and strokes it with his finger to calm it down. He also kills a puppy because he loves it very much. “A story of friendship, of camaraderie, of loyalty, full of subjects I felt I could talk about. “George and Lennie reminded me of Willy and me. Two companions, two nomads, who went through the same circumstances and took care of each other.

Best of all, the argument was entertaining. Two uncles, George and Lennie, roam California looking for a place to call home and try to overcome their limitations.

“Neither of them is a genius, but Lennie’s problems seem to be more than just a low IQ. He carries a dead mouse in his pocket and strokes it with his finger to calm it down. He also kills a puppy because he loves it very much.

“A story of friendship, of camaraderie, of loyalty, full of subjects I felt I could talk about.

“George and Lennie reminded me of Willy and me. Two companions, two nomads, who went through the same circumstances and took care of each other.

As Steinbeck puts it in the mouth of one of his characters, “A man needs someone, someone close by. You go crazy if you don’t have anyone.”

‘What a correct sentence. I wanted to share it with Willy. Too bad he kept pretending he didn’t know me,” he wrote.

Harry’s memoir Spare was published today in Spain five days ahead of schedule

Harry claims in the book that his older brother has blocked him at boarding school, determined to make his own friends and distance himself from his family.

Steinbeck’s book, widely taught in classrooms both in the UK and the US, ends with George shooting Lennie in a mercy killing.

The premise of the book hinges on Lennie being unaware of his own strength; he accidentally kills animals and then accidentally breaks the neck of his boss’s wife while stroking her hair.

Harry, describing his hatred of Shakespeare which enraged his father, writes: ‘I never doubted how annoyed my father was that I was one of those barbarians who ignored Shakespeare. And I tried to change. I opened Hamlet. Hmm… A lonely prince, obsessed with the death of a parent, sees the still living fall in love with the one who takes the place of the deceased…

‘I slammed it. No thanks.’

He describes being dragged to plays in Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s hometown, by his father to watch plays.

“He took me along every now and then. We would turn up unannounced and see the play that was being performed at the time, my father didn’t care what it was. And so did I, albeit for different reasons. All together was torture.

“Many nights I understood almost nothing of what they said or did on stage. But when I understood it, it was worse. The words burned me inside. They worried me.

Why should I want to know about a kingdom “where death compels hearts to remain in sorrow” and where “only the image of pain is perceived”? I only remembered that August of 1997. Why would he want to reflect on the immutable fact that “everyone who lives must die, passing from nature to eternity”? I had no time to think about eternity,” he wrote.

Harry’s book Spare was not supposed to appear until Tuesday, but Spanish publishers jumped in and released it today.

