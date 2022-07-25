Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is pregnant

Cressida and Harry, pictured in 2017, dated in college before rekindling their romance following her divorce from Prince Harry

Harry Wentworth-Stanley, associate director at estate agents Savills, is the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley, a sympathetic Old Etonian, and Clare, now the Marchioness of Milford Haven, who acquired the title by her second marriage to Harry’s stepfather, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Before his relationship with his current wife became official, Harry, who is impetuously handsome and six feet tall, was considered one of London’s most eligible bachelors.

He inherited his looks from his mother, Clare, a beauty that remains stunning. There was a brother, James, four years his senior, and a younger sister, Louisa. When Harry was a child, his mother and father divorced. In 1997 Clare married George, Marquess of Milford Haven, a cousin of the Queen, herself divorced with two children.

The family settled in Great Trippetts, a 1,000-acre estate in the Sussex Downs. For a while life was perfect. Clare remained on good terms with her former husband, Nick Wentworth-Stanley, who later married Dutch beauty Millie Brenninkmeyer, with whom he had three more children.

Shortly before Christmas 2006, the Marquess and Marquise and their children went to stay with Nick and his wife in Worcestershire. James, Harry’s older brother, recovered from a relatively minor surgery. The operation was a success, but James had become very anxious in the days that followed.

One evening the family was gathered at the house when they heard a gunshot. They ran outside and found James dead.

The family is devastated by the tragedy.

Clare was knocked out by her son’s suicide. Touchingly, it was Harry, then 17, who helped her through. She said in an interview 18 months after James’ death, “For the sake of the other children, you have to set an example. If you are strong, it gives them permission to be strong. If you fall to pieces, they will.

“The day after James died, his brother Harry said his greatest fear was that it would destroy me, and that would destroy everything else. I suddenly felt how important I was.’

The couple had a serious relationship when they were both students at the University of Leeds. The pair were known to their public – for reasons unclear – as ‘Watercress’. The romance blew up when he left for Argentina in 2011 after graduating for a gap year.

Friends have previously said that Cressida wasn’t quite over Harry when another Harry – Prince Harry himself – began to haunt her in the summer of 2012 and a romance began. There were concerts, rugby matches, ski trips and fun evenings at Kensington Palace.

However, the couple broke up in 2014 after three years together.

The following year, Harry Wentworth-Stanley and Cressida were photographed on a Valentine’s Day, although their relationship went public and official in 2017.

Last August, Harry proposed while on a trip to the US and the couple’s smiles in the Instagram announcement told followers everything they needed to know about their love for each other.