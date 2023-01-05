Prince Harry’s book: Duke reveals he used cocaine ‘a few times’

Prince Harry has sensationally admitted to using cocaine a ‘few’ times during his wilder party years.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, which has been released in Spain before being published in the UK next week, the Duke of Sussex describes becoming the office of an unnamed member of the royal family during his grandmother’s Golden Jubilee dragged in. 2002 after a journalist asked the palace about his drug use.

Earlier in his autobiography, Harry describes smoking cannabis and drinking – but he has revealed for the first time how he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend.

Harry admits to lying to Royal Household staff during his interrogation, saying that using cocaine was ‘no fun’ and that he did it partly to be different and because he was a ‘seventeen-year-old who was willing to trying everything the established order’.

According to translations obtained by MailOnline and also reported by Sky News, he writes: ‘It wasn’t fun, and I didn’t feel particularly happy as the others seemed, but I did feel different, and that was my main aim. To feel. Differ.’

Prince Harry has sensationally admitted to using cocaine on multiple occasions. In the photo in 2002

Harry and William with their grandmother the Queen during the 2002 Golden Jubilee

Harry also describes smoking cigarettes and cannabis, and drinking on Windsor Castle’s golf course while a student at Eton.

Stories of the Duke’s exploits as a “Party Prince” have been widely reported over the years. Speaking on Dax Shepard’s 2021 podcast, Harry laughed as he recalled his infamous party trip to Las Vegas where naked photos of him leaked to the press.

Undated handout photo published by Penguin Random House of the cover of the Duke of Sussex’s memoirs

In 2012, Harry enjoyed a wild weekend in Las Vegas where he was only chained while a naked girl hid behind him after a game of strip billiards in his VIP suite.

On Dax’s ‘Armchair Expert’ show, the royal family were chatting about how people are more likely to run away and riot after being told ‘you need help’ when the host mentioned the infamous journey, joking: ‘(Or ) take your clothes off in Las Vegas’.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex claimed he and his brother begged their father not to marry the now Queen Consort and wondered if she would ever be his “wicked stepmother.”

Harry’s autobiography, Spare, reveals that the royal brothers knew Camilla was the ‘other woman’.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry’s book, which appeared five days before the explosive, telling memoir was due to be published in the UK.

The book contains details of when he was first introduced to Camilla.

The duke reportedly claims that he and his brother had separate encounters with her before she married the now king in 2005.

He said seeing her for the first time was like avoiding pain while getting an injection, writing, “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.’ Harry also claims that Camilla seemed “bored” during the meeting and pondered whether she would be his “wicked stepmother” in the future.

Harry attended the after party at China White’s club on Cartier International Day in 2004

Also in the book, the Duke claims that he and his brother were willing to forgive her if she could make Charles happy, adding, “We saw that as we did, it wasn’t him.”

“We recognized the absent looks, the empty sighs, the ever-visible frustration on his face.”

Harry also claims that he and William told Charles they would welcome Camilla into the family on the condition that he not marry her and “begged” him not to.

He claims his father has not responded to their pleas.

The brothers feared that Camilla would be unfairly compared to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry also claims.

Other revelations from the book include claims by the Duke that a campaign had been launched for Charles to marry Camilla and that his stepmother had leaked details of her conversation with William to the press.

The Guardian, which said it was able to get hold of a copy of Spare despite tight pre-launch security, reported that Harry claims he was physically assaulted by William and knocked to the ground during a furious confrontation over the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry writes: ‘(William) called me another name and then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.’

Other reported revelations include how the brothers refer to each other as “Willy” and “Harold” and that Charles implored his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make misery of my last years.’

The book comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s amazing Netflix documentary – in which Harry said he was terrified when William yelled and screamed at him during a tense Sandringham summit in 2020.