Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir manuscript ‘has been finished and signed off by lawyers’

Prince Harry is said to have completed his long-awaited autobiography, with the final manuscript already signed by lawyers.

Publisher Penguin Random House aims to release the book in time for Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays, when it can be released as a gift.

Ghostwriter JR Moehringer apparently finished the manuscript in recent weeks, The sun reports.

A publishing source said: ‘The manuscript is finished and has gone through all legal procedures. It’s gone and out of Harry’s hands

“The publication date has been pushed back once, but is on track for the end of the year.”

Prince Harry is said to have finished writing his highly anticipated autobiography, which is expected to hit shelves in October

The Queen (pictured) would have been the only member of the Royal Family to notify the Duke of Sussex of the upcoming memoir

Prince Harry signed the book deal last year, despite repeated calls to respect his family’s privacy.

He is widely expected to show his memories of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and the failure of his parents’ marriage.

How other senior royals will be portrayed – such as Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, his brother Prince William and stepmother Camilla – has been the source of much speculation among commentators.

The Duke of Sussex said he wrote ‘not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become’, revealing that he wanted to record ‘the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned’.

The Queen is said to have been the only member of the Royal Family to be informed by the Duke of Sussex about the forthcoming memoir.

How other senior royals will be depicted in Prince Harry’s book, including his stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (pictured), has been the source of much speculation among commentators

It is also clear that he would like the book to portray his grandmother in a positive light.

In a statement last year, Penguin Random House told media that the upcoming book is: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.

Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

Prince Harry will cover his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a husband and father . offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’