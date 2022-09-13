Prince Harry will wear a morning suit at vigils for The Queen

Prince Harry said today that his “decade of service is not defined by the uniform he wears” after he was “banned” from donning a military outfit at the Queen’s funeral or the events that preceded it.

The Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front lines during two missions in Afghanistan, revealed that he will wear a morning suit during the official commemorations.

Harry is reportedly unable to wear his military uniform at the late monarch’s state funeral, although his disgraced uncle the Duke of York will be allowed to do so at the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.

Following a series of reports on the matter, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesman said today: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit at events honoring his grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not defined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully request that attention continue to be paid to the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Duke of Sussex has been denied the chance to wear a military uniform at official events, even though his disgraced uncle will do so during the berth vigil

Harry, who saw action on the front lines during two missions in Afghanistan, will be in plain clothes for official events, including the late monarch’s state funeral

Only working royals – who are not Harry and Andrew – are allowed to dress in uniform on five ceremonial occasions.

These are the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh, which took place on Monday, and the funeral procession to Westminster Hall, the vigil at the rigged, the funeral at Westminster Abbey and the funeral service in Windsor.

But an exception has been made for Andrew, who will wear a uniform as a “special mark of respect” to the Queen when he keeps watch around her coffin during the Vigil of the Princes.

He is expected to be joined by the Queen’s other children – the King, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – during the witness proceedings later this week.

It will likely be a bitter blow to ex-soldier Harry, who is proud of his decade in the armed forces, and who was saddened after he was stripped of his honorary military posts, including Captain General of the Royal Marines, by the Queen. after Megxit.

Today, a royal expert suggested that the Queen would have wanted Harry to be able to wear his uniform during the funeral and the events leading up to it.

Camilla Tominey, associate editor at the Telegraphsaid the decision is “out of step with what his beloved grandmother would have wanted.”

She said the move, which she called “unnecessary friendly fire,” may be due to “ongoing concerns” about the upcoming release of Harry’s all-encompassing autobiography.

Prince Andrew wears a civilian suit as he exits St Giles’ Cathedral after the Princes’ Vigil

She added: “All it has done is give the pair more ammunition for their next salvo against an institution that they claim has resented their presence from the start.”

Harry was forced to stop wearing a military uniform at ceremonial events after being forced to give up his honorary titles when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals.

Earlier on Monday, Harry wrote about his special memories of the moment when the Queen attended his fainting parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

He recounted his “first meeting” with his grandmother as “my commander in chief” – and presumably referred to the occasion when the late monarch made him grin and blush as she watched the cadets.

A source confirmed that Harry – whose rank is captain – would not be in uniform for any event.

Andrew stepped out of public life after the furor over his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

He went on to pay millions to settle a civil case against a woman he claimed never to have met.

In January, prior to his legal settlement, the Queen stripped him of all his honorary military posts, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and gave up his HRH style.

The Duke of York in his uniform before an event at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2009 (left) and Harry in 2019 during the Founder’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea

Andrew, a former Royal Navy officer who served in the Falklands War, has retained his rank as Rear Admiral and is expected to wear the corresponding uniform.

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being traded by Epstein. Andrew denied the claims.

On Monday’s Thanksgiving service at St Giles’, Andrew wore a morning suit while his siblings, including Edward who had resigned from the Royal Marines, wore military attire as they processed behind the Queen’s coffin.

Andrew wore eight medals and awards – his South Atlantic medal for service in the Falklands, his silver, gold, diamond and platinum medals, a Royal Navy Long Service Medal with bars, Canadian Forces Decoration with bar and New Zealand Commemorative Medal.

At the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, the dress issue was addressed by the Queen who decided that members of the Royal Family should not wear a uniform.

It was a break with tradition, but was seen as the most eloquent solution to the problem.

According to reports, Andrew considered wearing an admiral’s uniform.

He was due to be promoted to Admiral in 2020 on the occasion of his 60th birthday, but this fell through following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight appearance.