Prince Harry ‘WILL’ release his memoir after the Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s autobiography will be published in November as scheduled, despite the Queen’s death, a royal author said today.

Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, claimed that the Duke of Sussex “pressed” for the original date to be respected.

“Tonight I hear that Harry is insisting that his book be published in November,” he told GB News. “Apparently the publishers aren’t too sure, but he says if they don’t publish, that’s a breach of contract. That’s what I’ve been told.

“It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand, it fits, because Harry and Meghan’s finances are completely dependent on the book and Netflix.

“And I also think that they are convinced that they are right and that they want to get their own right back.”

Today, a source close to the Duke denied Bower’s claims to GB News. Meanwhile, Penguin has previously announced that Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity.

Earlier this week, royal experts told MailOnline that it would be very bad for Harry to publish anything controversial at this point.

Meanwhile, publishing sources have suggested it could be delayed until 2023 to give Prince Harry time to write additional chapters on the Queen’s passing.

Phil Dampier suggested that despite Harry and William’s walk in Windsor earlier this week, the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family is “as raw as ever”.

And fellow royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he never thought the book should have been written, but it would be unwise to publish it now, even with an extra chapter on the late queen.

He said, ‘It’s not a matter of rewriting, it’s a matter of rethinking. If it were published, it would be tasteless if it had something sensational.

It’s up to him how he wants to be seen. With a new government, it is natural for him to be loyal to his father, who is very fond of him.

What better way to show his loyalty than by postponing even for good the memoirs, which should never have been linked to the Queen’s jubilee year.

Previously, sources have claimed that neither King Charles nor Prince William, or their lawyers and advisers, were given a chance to view parts of the manuscript.

Fitzwilliams said the damage to Prince Harry’s reputation naturally depends on what the book discusses, which is still a mystery.

“But it would be inappropriate for him to publish anything that had controversial content, especially at this time,” he said.

Dampier said publishing the memoir would ruin any chance of family reconciliation, adding: “If Harry makes things worse, there’s no turning back for him. That would be a limit and Charles and William would find it hard to forgive him.’

The family has also not received any specific information regarding the expected release date of the book, which is being published by Penguin Random House.

In July, it was announced that Harry and ghostwriter JR Moehringer had completed the book and that the final manuscript had been signed by lawyers. But now there could be a frenetic rewrite if the prince still plans to release the memoir this year.

According to a report in Radar earlier this week, a publishing expert said the book will be delayed to give Harry time to write additional chapters to talk about the Queen’s passing.

“They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s published,” the source added. “It also gives Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father.”

The prospect of the book’s publication hung over the royal family for some time. Pictured is King Charles

Even before the Queen’s death, Page Six reported that publishers had doubts about the book’s imminent release, as it was still not available on Amazon or elsewhere for very significant presale.

A source told the website: “I’ve heard Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he’s debating whether or not to include.”

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.”

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

Prince Harry will cover his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a husband and father . offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’

Prince Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, said he hopes his story “will show that wherever we come from, we have more in common than we think”.

Penguin Random House has not yet released a statement on whether the release of explosives will be delayed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

MailOnline has contacted the publisher and the Duke’s lawyers for comment.