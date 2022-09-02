Prince Harry using security issues as ’emotional blackmail’ after Diana’s death, claims journalist
Prince Harry has been accused by the British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car accident of using his security concerns as ’emotional blackmail’ after the death of Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex, 37, is suing the Home Office over its 2020 decision to withdraw his taxpayer-funded protection, which he says makes it unsafe to come to Britain with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie and Lilibet.
In August, he filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to visit from California.
But journalist Mike Parry has said that Prince Harry is “really using the security card as a manipulative pawn on the chessboard…I think there’s a bit of emotional blackmail because of what happened to his mother.”
He spoke to ToDiForDaily.com’s Kinsey Schofield on when he had to break the news of Diana’s fatal car accident on August 31, 1997, while serving as Executive Editor of the Press Association.
On her podcast this week, Ms. Schofield asked the journalist if Prince Harry expected similar security to his mother, after Mr Parry laid out the seeming huge amount Diana would occasionally have next to her.
Parry said: “I think Harry has dealt with mental turmoil his whole life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin…what effect would that have on a little boy, like he was then?
“And I’m sure that mental turmoil haunted him all his life, but don’t forget William was there too.
“William seems to have handled it better by growing up into a grown man with responsibilities and having to leave the past behind, live in the present and look to the future, which Harry struggles with.
“I have to say, I think sometimes Harry really uses the safety card as a manipulative pawn on the chessboard.
“I think there’s a bit of emotional blackmail because of what happened to his mother.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the Home Office, which also names the Metropolitan Police, the Supreme Court confirmed to MailOnline in August.
The Duke of Sussex has filed a second lawsuit against the Home Office over its 2020 decision to withdraw its taxpayer-funded protections
“It is at an early stage, no hearings have been registered and no decisions have been made yet,” the court said.
The new case will focus on a decision in January by the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which concluded that private individuals should not pay for the police to protect them.
The revelation of a second lawsuit – which came up on Meghan’s birthday – threatens to increase tensions with the royal family over claims that the Queen’s chief of staff, Sir Edward Young, was involved in the decision to protect Harry to refuse.
According to the prince’s legal team, “significant tensions” are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and Sir Edward.
In August, he filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to visit from California. Pictured, Harry and Meghan in 2022
The news is also likely to stun the government, which has so far spent £100,000 on its legal battle, according to a report released a week earlier.
Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany
- Monday September 5: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries
- tuesday 6 september: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event
- thursday september 8: The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London
The Duke has taken legal action against the department after being told he would no longer receive the same level of personal protection if he came to visit from the US.
His representatives have previously told how he wants to visit his family from the US but that they “cannot return to his house” because it is too dangerous.
The case has cost the Home Office £90,094.79 from September 2021 and May earlier this year.
That amount reportedly includes £55,254 for the government’s legal department, £34,824 for lawyers and £16.55 for couriers, The Sun reports.
Two hearings have taken place at the High Court in London since May, so the total bill is projected to exceed £100,000. And that figure is set to rise further after a judge clears Harry’s legal team for part of his claim to have a judicial review of the Home Office decision.
Costs to taxpayers would be reduced if the Home Office gets its fees back by the court and Priti Patel’s Whitehall division has already said it will recover their legal costs from Harry if his Supreme Court battle fails.
A government spokesman said: ‘The British government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It has been our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these schemes, as doing so could compromise their integrity and harm the safety of individuals.
“It would not be appropriate to comment on pending legal proceedings.”
What makes Harry concerned about British security and why is he taking legal action?
Are Harry and his family currently under security arrangements?
He and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, personally fund a private protection team in the US for their family.
The Sussexes have signed multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, with Harry telling Oprah Winfrey he had secured these to pay for his security.
But he and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK in the wake of quitting as senior working royals.
Why have they lost their taxpayer funded security?
Their security arrangement was one of the main issues when the couple announced they wanted to step down in 2020.
Speaking to Winfrey during the couple’s sit-down interview in 2021, Harry said he was told that “due to our change of status, we would no longer be ‘official’ members of the royal family.”
He said he was shocked by this and “pushed back” the issue, arguing that there had been no change in the threat or risk to the couple.
During the same interview, Meghan shared how she wrote to her husband’s family urging them to “don’t take off his security” but was told “it just isn’t possible.”
At the time of announcing that they would be taking a step back from royal life in 2020, their website suggested that the Home Office, through the Metropolitan Police, should keep the couple and Archie, their only child at the time. to protect.
Have they offered to pay for police protection in the UK themselves?
Yes. Harry wants to fund the security himself, rather than asking taxpayers to foot the bill, his legal representative said.
He first offered to pay in person for police protection in the UK for himself and his family at the so-called Sandringham summit in January 2020, but the legal representative said that offer was “rejected”.
The representative added that Harry remains “willing to cover the cost of security, so as not to impose on the British taxpayer.”
Can they use the same security team as in the US?
Harry’s legal representative said that although the couple personally funds a private security team for their family, “that security cannot match the necessary police protection needed in the UK”.
His argument is that the US team does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to British intelligence information necessary to protect the Sussex family.
What threats do the couple see themselves facing in the UK?
In a statement, the legal representative said: “He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served in combat twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. Nor the threat to him and his family.’
Will the couple return to the UK if the issue isn’t resolved the way they’d like?
A spokesman for the Duke has said that, in the absence of what they consider to be the necessary protection, “Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
They insisted that the UK “will always be Prince Harry’s home”, adding that it is “a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe”.
But they added: “With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk.”