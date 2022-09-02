Prince Harry using security issues as ’emotional blackmail’ after Diana’s death, claims journalist

Prince Harry has been accused by the British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car accident of using his security concerns as ’emotional blackmail’ after the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, is suing the Home Office over its 2020 decision to withdraw his taxpayer-funded protection, which he says makes it unsafe to come to Britain with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In August, he filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to visit from California.

But journalist Mike Parry has said that Prince Harry is “really using the security card as a manipulative pawn on the chessboard…I think there’s a bit of emotional blackmail because of what happened to his mother.”

He spoke to ToDiForDaily.com’s Kinsey Schofield on when he had to break the news of Diana’s fatal car accident on August 31, 1997, while serving as Executive Editor of the Press Association.

Prince Harry (pictured right) has been accused of using his security concerns as ’emotional blackmail’ after Princess Diana’s death, by British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car accident

The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry pictured on holiday in Spain on August 10, 1987

On her podcast this week, Ms. Schofield asked the journalist if Prince Harry expected similar security to his mother, after Mr Parry laid out the seeming huge amount Diana would occasionally have next to her.

Parry said: “I think Harry has dealt with mental turmoil his whole life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin…what effect would that have on a little boy, like he was then?

“And I’m sure that mental turmoil haunted him all his life, but don’t forget William was there too.

“William seems to have handled it better by growing up into a grown man with responsibilities and having to leave the past behind, live in the present and look to the future, which Harry struggles with.

“I have to say, I think sometimes Harry really uses the safety card as a manipulative pawn on the chessboard.

“I think there’s a bit of emotional blackmail because of what happened to his mother.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the Home Office, which also names the Metropolitan Police, the Supreme Court confirmed to MailOnline in August.

The Duke of Sussex has filed a second lawsuit against the Home Office over its 2020 decision to withdraw its taxpayer-funded protections

“It is at an early stage, no hearings have been registered and no decisions have been made yet,” the court said.

The new case will focus on a decision in January by the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which concluded that private individuals should not pay for the police to protect them.

The revelation of a second lawsuit – which came up on Meghan’s birthday – threatens to increase tensions with the royal family over claims that the Queen’s chief of staff, Sir Edward Young, was involved in the decision to protect Harry to refuse.

According to the prince’s legal team, “significant tensions” are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and Sir Edward.

In August, he filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to visit from California. Pictured, Harry and Meghan in 2022

The news is also likely to stun the government, which has so far spent £100,000 on its legal battle, according to a report released a week earlier.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London

The Duke has taken legal action against the department after being told he would no longer receive the same level of personal protection if he came to visit from the US.

His representatives have previously told how he wants to visit his family from the US but that they “cannot return to his house” because it is too dangerous.

The case has cost the Home Office £90,094.79 from September 2021 and May earlier this year.

That amount reportedly includes £55,254 for the government’s legal department, £34,824 for lawyers and £16.55 for couriers, The Sun reports.

Two hearings have taken place at the High Court in London since May, so the total bill is projected to exceed £100,000. And that figure is set to rise further after a judge clears Harry’s legal team for part of his claim to have a judicial review of the Home Office decision.

Costs to taxpayers would be reduced if the Home Office gets its fees back by the court and Priti Patel’s Whitehall division has already said it will recover their legal costs from Harry if his Supreme Court battle fails.

A government spokesman said: ‘The British government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It has been our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these schemes, as doing so could compromise their integrity and harm the safety of individuals.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on pending legal proceedings.”