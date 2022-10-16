Prince Harry 'tried to circumvent Royal Household and lobbied No10 adviser over security concerns'

Prince Harry “attempted to circumvent the royal household by trying to lobby a No10 adviser over his security concerns”, according to legal papers.

The Duke of Sussex made an offer to fund his own security at the “Sandringham summit” in January 2020, but felt his concerns were “not properly taken into account”.

His late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, reportedly promised to return to his questions – as did Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse.

But Harry grew increasingly impatient with the lack of response, so much so that he ‘complained’, legal papers claim.

The telegraph reports that the prince was unaware that Sir Edward was part of the organization that decides who gets police protection, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

Harry took it upon himself to request a meeting with the then Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser to Boris Johnson, Sir Mark Sedwill.

Prince Harry “attempted to circumvent the royal household by trying to lobby a No 10 adviser over his security concerns”, according to legal papers

Harry took it upon himself to request a meeting with the then Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser to Boris Johnson, Sir Mark Sedwill (pictured)

He repeated his concerns to Mr Sedwill just a week later.

The Duke’s solicitor, Justin Rushbrook KC, revealed that while Harry had ‘believed and hoped’ that Ravec would be informed of the offer to pay for his security, ‘it became increasingly clear to him that his concerns, particularly regarding his and his family’s safety, was not properly taken into account’.

After his official role ended and he became ‘a privately funded member of the Royal Family permitted to earn his own income and pursue his own charitable interests’, Ravec withdrew guaranteed police support.

Ravec chairman Sir Richard said in a letter to the Queen’s private secretary that while the committee would ‘continue to monitor the security of the Sussex family’, the ‘existing provision from the Metropolitan Police will be withdrawn… there is no basis for publicly funded security support’.

Tensions remain over Prince Harry’s legal battle with the Home Office over its refusal to provide extensive police protection to the Sussexes – despite offering to pay for it

Harry said he only discovered the extent of the change when he made one of his rare visits to England in June 2021 and was unhappy with the arrangements he had made.

Rushbrook said security from the Met was taken away “at very short notice”.

He claimed the decision was against the wishes of Harry, who had just begun a “year of transition” of the Sussexes’ new life.

The legal papers show the Sussexes did not expect to pay for their own security so soon, but rather believed it would be ‘in due course’.

Prince Harry has been embroiled in a long-running legal battle with Britain’s Home Office after it previously refused to provide police protection for the couple to return to the country after they stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.

The Duke has taken legal action against the department after being told he would no longer be given the ‘same level’ of personal protection security when visiting from the US.

He managed to get a judicial review after it was found that he was not given a ‘clear and complete explanation’ behind the sudden decision.

The pair were forced to pay for their own security staff at a One Young World event in Manchester last month

But he also argues that his offer to pay for his own protection should have prompted the Home Office to “rescind and repeat” its decision. This application for judicial review is still pending.

The Duke admits he failed to make his offer directly to Ravec before launching legal proceedings against the Home Office last September.

He believes it is “irrelevant” as his views were made clear through the royal household at the Sandringham summit.

The pair were forced to pay for their own security staff at a One Young World event in Manchester last month.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the couple’s safety is being ‘privately ensured’.

After their Manchester trip, police in Düsseldorf told the couple they would have to pay for their own security service and officers would only provide protection on a smaller scale, mostly for crowd control.

And last month a The bodyguard pictured with Prince Harry and Meghan is a former police officer convicted of strangling his wife and leaving her ‘seconds away from death’, MailOnline revealed.

Pere Daobry, 51, was pictured driving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a Range Rover on September 5 as they left the Frogmore cottage en route to London’s Euston station.

Despite his important role in protecting the high-profile couple, Daobry was convicted at Colchester Magistrates Court in September 2016 of attacking his wife, Sarah Jay, a former Essex police sergeant, after she declared she no longer loved him.

The revelation was likely to raise eyebrows as Meghan has long campaigned for women’s rights and campaigned against gender-based violence.