Prince Harry tells how he lost his virginity to an older woman in a FIELD when the biography was leaked

Prince Harry has told in his explosive autobiography that he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the age of 17.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained how his anonymous first lover treated him like a ‘young stallion’ and explained how the steamy exchange took place in a field behind a ‘very busy pub’.

In 2001, the Royal Family was still studying at Eton College, Windsor when one of the Royal Family’s bodyguards, Marko, visited him.

At the start of the meeting, Prince Harry said he suspected Marko had heard about the one-night stand – which he described as a “humiliating” experience.

Prince Harry photographed months before his 17th birthday in July 2001 at the Cirencester Polo Club

Over lunch in a cafeteria in the city center, the bodyguard – who had a “gloomy expression” on his face – told the prince that he had been sent to “find out the truth.”

The father-of-two wrote: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who loved macho horses who treated me like a young stallion.

“I quickly climbed on top of her, after which she slapped my ass and sent me off. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.’

The real reason Marko had been sent to check on Harry was because King Charles’ press office had learned that a newspaper had evidence that he was taking drugs – which Harry said were “all lies.”

Prince Harry pictured with friends at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire in 2001

Prince Harry’s bombshell biography Spare hits shelves in Spain today – four days early

Three years after meeting the anonymous older woman, Prince Harry started dating Chelsea Davy.

The couple – who met while attending schools in London – dated for six years starting in 2004, after Harry traveled to Zimbabwe during his gap year, where Chelsy’s millionaire father owns and runs a game reserve.

In November, reality star Catherine Ommanney, 50, claimed she had a two-month affair with the prince in 2006 – when he was 21 and she was 34.

Catherine said in an interview with The Sun that she first met Prince Harry, now 38, in a Chelsea bar while he was still in a long-term on-again, off-again relationship with socialite Chelsy Davy.

Prince Harry and Chelsea Davy imagined watching a rugby match at Twickenham in 2009.

Catherine Ommanney, 50, reportedly had a two-month fling with the royal family in 2006. The reality star pictured in 2010 after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of DC

There, she says, “they shared a cigarette on the steps outside and (Harry) really opened up to (her).”

After going back inside, she claims that Harry made them all bacon sandwiches, played with his friends, and gave her a kiss before going home.

Catherine claims they met a few more times before the romance fizzled out and it wasn’t until 2009, a year after she married her second husband (from whom she is now divorced), that the two ran into each other again at a polo match.

She told the Sun that she “hopes Meghan takes care of him” and wishes Harry nothing but “happiness and success.”

She says that after meeting in a bar, the pair went to Eclipse nightclub in South Kensington together, before going to one of his friend’s houses.

Elsewhere in the bio, Prince Harry said he “begged Prince Charles not to marry Camilla” and feared she might one day be his “wicked stepmother.”

The Duke of Sussex claims he and his brother wouldn’t get in the way of the relationship between the then Prince of Wales, but asked him not to walk down the aisle a second time, calling Camilla the “other woman.”

Charles had tried to “win over the kids” before asking the public to accept Camilla, the book claims. Harry claims her first meeting was like an “injection,” writing, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

The duke said, “I remember wondering… if she would be cruel to me; if she were like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.” He added: ‘Willy had long been suspicious of the Other Woman, which confused and tormented him; When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt an agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.”

Read more:

Royal weddings galore! 2023 will be THE year for high society weddings – with Princess Diana’s niece and Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg among the brides-to-be

Prince William and Princess of Wales have adopted the ‘Middleton parenting model’ and want George, Charlotte and Louis to see them as their ‘best friends’, experts say

Brother love! New video shows Prince Louis running after the rest of his family so he can give Princess Charlotte a bouquet of flowers on Christmas walk in Sandringham