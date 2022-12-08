Prince Harry takes swipe at William, Charles in Netflix documentary

Meghan says: “Unfortunately, they destroy us when we stand for something.” The programme, with slick production values ​​and intimate mobile phone footage filmed on the day they struggled with their decision to quit their role in early 2020, is unlikely to change hearts and minds, only harden minds. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have appeared on Netflix. Credit:Netflix For a couple who constantly say they crave privacy, it’s an odd way to protect it. Much of the commentary in the first episode is an attack on the press and those within the royal family who have manipulated it to their advantage, with Harry clearly still driven by his anger at the treatment. He cites the “scars left open” since his mother’s death in 1997 when he was 12. Race and the royal family’s connection to British colonialism and slavery also cast a long shadow over the program, with Meghan detailing how she never thought twice about being a mixed-race woman until she rose to fame in the UK.

They constantly refer to each other as “H” and “M” throughout the program, and the pair speak at length about how the breakup of their parents’ marriage had affected their approach to raising son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one affected. Harry once again put him at odds with his brother, saying his late mother was “telling the truth” in her controversial BBC Panorama interview, conducted by Martin Bashir, which Prince William called a “false story” after it was revealed that the was obtained using deceit after he falsified documents. Loading “I think she had a lived experience of how she struggled to live that life. She felt compelled to talk about it,’ Harry said. William has demanded that the footage never be shown again. It’s easy to be cynical about the program, but there are some heartwarming moments. Footage of their young son’s interaction with Harry is moving, especially when the young child stares at a photo of Diana on the wall of their house, while Meghan says “here’s grandma”.