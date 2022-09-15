Prince Harry spends his birthday mourning the Queen

Prince Harry celebrates his 38th birthday today as he continues to mourn the death of his grandmother, the Queen, a week ago.

The Duke of Sussex, now housed in his $14 million California mansion after retiring from his royal duty last year, is currently in the UK after what should have been a whistleblower tour of Europe.

Rather than return to the US for his birthday to reunite with his children, Archie and Lilibet, he and Meghan Markle are currently in the UK, mourning the Queen’s death.

Yesterday, the Duke seemed overcome with emotion as he honored the Queen for her move while she lay in state service at Westminster Hall.

While it’s not currently known how the Duke and Duchess will spend his big day, it seems unlikely he will spend it on his family – with Kate and William traveling to Norfolk to watch floral tributes to the Queen, and the King paying the day in Gloucestershire.

While it is currently unknown what he will be doing for his special day, and whether he and Meghan will choose to celebrate the occasion with other members of his family, it will be a long way from his last two birthdays.

The Duke’s 36th birthday was his first after Megxit happened and took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It came weeks after he and Meghan signed a mega production deal with Netflix, believed to be worth around $150 million, announcing their intention to provide “hope and inspiration” with their upcoming documentaries, feature films and children’s programs.

At the time, it was reported that he had spent the day “happier than ever” and “hadn’t missed his old life at all.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that his 37th birthday was a “low key” affair, with a small gathering at his mega mansion in Santa Barbara.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple had opted for a small and more relaxed celebration at the time amid recent world events, concentrating on “serving service” rather than being socialites.

“Meghan is planning a quiet birthday dinner for Harry. In light of what is happening in the world – from Afghanistan to Covid – they have both decided to keep it simple,” the insider told DailyMail.com last year.

“Meghan said she’s making a carrot cake with Archie’s help, and Doria and some good friends will be guests.”

Today’s celebrations, however, will likely be a different kind of affair for the couple, who are believed to be staying at their home of Frogmore Cottage during their extended trip to the UK.

It is currently unknown if they flew their children Archie and Lilibet to join them to celebrate the occasion, or if they will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Meanwhile, it’s also unclear whether the couple will somehow attempt to celebrate with the Duke’s brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, or his father King Charles.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales travel to Norfolk today to view floral tributes for the Queen.

Meanwhile, the King is at his home in Highgrove in Gloucestershire for a private day of reflection.

He is not expected to attend any public events today.

It seems unclear how relations between the family have been this week, although Prince Harry and Prince William appear to have put their differences aside as they mourn the Queen.

Harry is celebrating his birthday as sources claim there have been difficult discussions in recent days over his children who will receive HRH status when appointed Prince and Princess by King Charles III.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, will officially become Prince and Princess in the near future, as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

But a report claims that after tense talks between the new king in recent days, the Sussexes are “furious” that their children will not also receive HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan are said to have emphasized that Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have HRH status, despite not being royals.

The touching moment marks the couple’s first time together since their surprise walk together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent today pay their respects at the Palace of Westminster to the recumbent state of Queen Elizabeth II

A source told The Sun: ‘Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security issue and being prince and princess entitles them to certain levels of royal security.

“There have been many conversations over the past week. They have insisted that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They’ve been ruthless since the Queen died.

“But they’re furious that Archie and Lilibet can’t take the HRH title. That’s the deal – they can be prince and princess, but not HRH because they’re not royals.’

It comes after Prince Harry appeared overcome with emotion as he honored Queen Elizabeth II for her move into state service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

When the late monarch’s coffin was placed in the entrance hall, photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex as he held his head in one hand, shielded his eyes and looked down.

Dressed in a medal-adorned suit, he stands next to the Duchess of Sussex, who looks down with a somber expression on her face.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother.

The Sussexes were in the back of the group of royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate.

The touching moment marks the couple’s first time together since their surprise walk together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness.

Royal couples left the building side by side, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and the Princess of Wales rubbed her husband’s arm reassuringly.