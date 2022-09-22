WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Prince Harry ‘snubbed Charles and William at Balmoral after King BANNED Meghan from joining’

US
By Jacky

Furious Prince Harry ‘snarled dinner with King Charles III and William at Balmoral after monarch banned Meghan from joining the royal family at the Scottish estate on the day the Queen died’

By Matthew Lodge for Mailonline

Published: 22:18, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 22:19, September 22, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The furious Prince Harry ignored dinner with King Charles III and William at Balmoral after the new monarch banned Meghan from joining them at the Scottish estate on the day the Queen died, it is reported.

Prince Harry allegedly snubbed his father and brother over dinner at Balmoral after the new king banned his wife from attending

Prince Harry allegedly snubbed his father and brother over dinner at Balmoral after the new king banned his wife from attending

More to follow…

You might also like More from author
More Stories

College student arrested for saying she…

Jacky

Biden border official reveals White…

Jacky

Birmingham news: Murder probe is…

Jacky
1 of 4,294

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More