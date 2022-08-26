Prince Harry ‘slammed phone down’ on William during heated call about Meghan Markle bullying claims

Prince Harry ‘knocked down the phone’ at Prince William after being confronted with witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff, a new French documentary claims.

In turn, William – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on protecting his wife from criticism that he jumped in a car ‘to Kensington Palace to confront Prince Harry’.

The explosive claims are contained in a documentary by France’s most popular TV news channel.

BFM TV features emails – which have been released as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers’.

It claims that traumatized staff have resigned from the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

The documentary will be released next week, on the 25th anniversary of the death of William and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Prince Harry (pictured here with wife Meghan Markle) ‘knocked down the phone’ at Prince William after being confronted by witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff, according to a new investigation

In turn, William (pictured talking to a charity boss on the phone in 2020) – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on protecting his wife from criticism that he jumped in the car’ heading to Kensington Palace to confront Prince Harry’

The series accuses Meghan’s behavior of being at the heart of the rift between William and Harry.

It says the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex used her position in the royal family to bully and intimidate staff while she lived at Kensington Palace, with Harry, 37.

An email written in late 2018 by Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to Harry and Meghan, to Simon Case, the then private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge, first shed light on the scandal.

Knauf claimed that Meghan had “bullied” two female personal assistants “from the household”.

One of the unnamed employees is identified by the letter Y.

The documentary claims: ‘The Duchess seems to always have someone as a target. She bullies Y and tries to undermine her self-confidence.

“We’ve had report after report of people witnessing this unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

Knauf’s email reads: “I am very concerned that the Duchess has bullied and harassed two personal assistants, to the extent that she provoked their resignation over the course of the past year.”

BFM TV features emails – which have been released as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers’. It claims that traumatized staff have resigned from the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’. Pictured: Harry and Meghan and William and Kate standing side by side in 2018

The documentary’s story continues: “In 2018 there was indeed a wave of layoffs among Meghan Markle’s team.

‘Former members have even formed an informal group, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them are still traumatized.”

Pierrick Geais, a royal author who has written a book on the Duke of Cambridge, told the programme: “William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious. He called Harry directly and Harry slammed the phone shut.

“Harry wouldn’t hear of it, so William jumped in a car to Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.”

Valentine Low, The Times Royal correspondent, is also quoted in the documentary as saying: ‘There was one person who was so terrified by a conversation she was about to have with Meghan that she said ‘I feel sick’ . Some of these young women are broken.’

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year that it would not release details of an internal investigation into Meghan’s allegations of bullying, leading to allegations of a royal cover-up.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes previously said in response to: The times who originally reported the allegations that they were the victims of a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.

Her representatives also said the Duchess was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been the target of bullying and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Meghan, who recently launched a new podcast that focuses on female stereotypes, strongly denied the allegations of bullying.

She and her husband have “stepped back” from royal duties and now live in Montecito, California, with their two young children.

The couple will return to Britain in September, when Meghan will speak about ‘female empowerment’ at a conference in Manchester.

MailOnline attempted to approach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment. A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge declined to comment on the claims.