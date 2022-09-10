Prince Harry should ‘re-think’ publishing memoir after Queen’s death to show loyalty to King Charles

Prince Harry releasing a sensational memoir so soon after the Queen’s death would be “tasteless” and “inappropriate” and ruin any chance of family reconciliation, royal experts say.

Harry, who is now fifth in line to the throne, will be releasing the highly anticipated book in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

But after Her Majesty’s death on Thursday, the future of the memoir has been muddled, with royal pundits saying it would be very bad if he published anything controversial at this point.

Meanwhile, publishing sources have suggested it could be delayed until 2023 to give Prince Harry time to write additional chapters on the Queen’s passing.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he never thought the book should have been written, but it wouldn’t be wise to publish it now, even with an extra chapter on the late Queen.

He said, ‘It’s not a matter of rewriting, it’s a matter of rethinking.

‘If it were published, it would be tasteless if it had something sensational.

It’s up to him how he wants to be seen. With a new government, it is natural for him to be loyal to his father, who is very fond of him. What better way to show his loyalty than by even postponing for good the memoirs, which should never have been linked to the Queen’s jubilee year.

Prince Harry (pictured returning to Windsor after his grandmother’s death) should show his loyalty to the new king by scrapping the memoir he planned to release this year, a royal expert has said

“I think it’s a very interesting situation now, because we have the king who sent love to them in his address, so it’s now up to the Sussexes to respond.

“I think the king handled it very well, because they got a mention and a very good mention with it.”

Fitzwilliams said the damage to Prince Harry’s reputation naturally depends on what the book discusses, which is still a mystery.

“But it would be inappropriate for him to publish anything that had controversial content, especially at this time,” he said.

Royal pundit Phil Dampier has suggested that despite Charles’ olive branch, the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family is “as raw as ever”.

He said publishing the memoir would ruin any chance of family reconciliation, adding: “If Harry makes it worse, there’s no turning back for him. That would be a limit and Charles and William would find it hard to forgive him.’

But Mr Dampier said he has his doubts about dropping the book as Harry seems “very determined”. He also suggested that the Queen’s death could boost sales as interest in the royal family grows around the world.

The Duke of Sussex is thought to discuss his feelings about his father’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort.

But it seems that even the king doesn’t know what might be revealed if the memoirs were published.

Sources claim that neither King Charles nor Prince William, or their lawyers and advisers, were given the opportunity to view portions of the manuscript.

Richard Fitzwilliams said it is now up to the Sussexes to respond after King Charles sent his ‘love’ to them in his address to the nation last night (pictured)

The family has also not received any specific information regarding the expected release date of the book, which is being published by Penguin Random House.

In July, it was announced that Harry and ghostwriter JR Moehringer had completed the book and that the final manuscript had been signed by lawyers. But now there could be a frenetic rewrite if the prince still plans to release the memoir this year.

According to Radara publishing expert has said the book will be delayed to give Harry time to write additional chapters to talk about the Queen’s passing.

“They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s published,” the source added. “It also gives Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father.”

Even before the queen’s death, Page six reported that publishers had doubts about the immanence of the book’s release, as it was still not available on Amazon or elsewhere for key pre-sales.

A source told the website: “I’ve heard Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he’s debating whether or not to include.”

It is unclear whether the publication of Harry’s memoirs will continue in light of the Queen’s passing on Thursday. Pictured: Prince Harry with his Grandmother the Queen in 2019

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.”

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

“From childhood to this day about his life in the public eye, including his dedication to service, the military duty that took him twice to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a a husband and father, Prince Harry will provide an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

Prince Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, said he hopes his story “will show that wherever we come from, we have more in common than we think”.

Penguin Random House has not yet released a statement on whether the release of explosives will be delayed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death. MailOnline has contacted the publisher for comment.