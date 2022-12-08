Prince Harry says wearing Nazi fancy dress costume was ‘biggest mistake of my life’

<!–

Prince Harry has said on his new Netflix series that dressing up as a Nazi was one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life.

The Duke of Sussex expressed remorse for his 2005 blunder in which he went to a costume party in a mock uniform with the infamous Nazi swastika on his arm and the German Wehrmacht insignia on his collar.

The story made headlines around the world after a photo of Harry, then 20, in uniform appeared on the front page of The Sun newspaper.

Speaking on the third episode of his and wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, Harry expressed regret, saying, “I just wanted to make it right.”

He said he met the chief rabbi and also spoke to a Holocaust survivor as part of an effort to repair the damage done by the blunder.

At the time, the Chief Rabbi was Jonathan Sacks, who passed away in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex said: ‘It was one of the greatest mistakes of my life.

“I was so ashamed afterwards.

“All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which made a deep impression on me.

“I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor.

“I could have gone on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from that.”

Harry (pictured in 2004) apologized shortly after the image was published. He said, “I am very sorry if I have offended or embarrassed anyone. It was a bad choice of costume and my apologies’

The Duke of Sussex wore the Nazi uniform at a party hosted by Olympic show jumper Richard Meade.

The theme of the event – held to mark the birthday of Mr Meade’s son Harry – was ‘Indigenous and Colonial’.

Harry wore the desert uniform of General Erwin Rommel’s Africa Corps.

Earlier in the evening he had worn an army-style jacket with a German flag on the arm.

Harry had arrived with his older brother Prince William, who was reportedly dressed in a form-fitting black leopard-print leotard with a matching leopard-leather tail and paws.

One guest told the Daily Mail afterwards: “If this was his idea of ​​a joke, it went down like a lead balloon.”