Prince Harry says struggling Brits ‘want to muck in and help’… from his $14m Montecito mansion 

The Duke of Sussex told nurses and doctors that the UK needs more people like them ‘to step up and help out’ as it is ‘going through a lot right now’.

Speaking to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards from the comfort of his $14million Montecito mansion, where he lives with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet, Harry spoke about how struggling Britons ‘want to muck in and help each other’.

‘The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can,’ he said to the four professional winners of this year’s WellChild Awards.

‘The feeling that I’ve always had, certainly in the UK, is that the general population, everyone gets it, everyone wants to muck in and help each other no matter what.

‘There are certain other fractions that make that tricky for people but the way that I’m constantly inspired every single day is by you guys.

‘You don’t have to do what you do, you choose to so… I’m going to say thank you.’

Prince Harry seemed to be taking the call from his and Meghan’s shared office in their Southern California home, which is home to ‘two plush club chairs placed side by side behind a single desk, facing into the room like thrones,’ according to The Cut.

The Duke also shared insights into his family life, including how his family have ‘three emotional support dogs’, during his video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, who he said he regretted not having been able to meet in person.

The Sussexes have three dogs, a black Labrador called Pula and rescue beagles Guy and Mia. Describing them, the prince said: ‘Between the three of them they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems for us every day. But they’re also emotional support dogs – 100%! When they’re behaving.’

At one point, Harry appeared visibly moved when told that his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been so proud of him.

During the video chat which was released today, Harry spoke to each of the winners in turn, including Tony Hudgell, who raised £1.7million for the hospital that treated the injuries he sustained following vile abuse at the hands of his birth parents.

Four-year-old Henry Waines from Bridlington, East Riding, who won the inspirational child aged four to seven category, asked the duke: ‘How are Archie and Lilibet doing?’

Harry replied: ‘They’re doing great – Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.’

As the duke chatted to a confident Henry, he told him: ‘You sound just like my son Archie. The same little squeaky voice. I love it.’

The duke told the youngster: ‘My name’s Henry as well. But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.’

When Harry was born he was named Prince Henry of Wales, but palace officials announced that he was to be known as Harry.

His father Charles, now King, once declared this was always the case unless Harry had been ‘very, very naughty’.

Henry’s mother Shevonne told the duke he was actually the inspiration for naming their son.

The duke covered his face with his hands in embarrassment and said: ‘Oh no, don’t say that, and how did that happen?’

Henry was born with serious health problems affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak, and he is attached to a ventilator 24 hours a day.

He has been praised for his determination to show how well you can live with a tracheostomy, and climbs trees, plays football, and rides a bike without stabilisers, pulling a 12kg trailer containing his ventilator behind him.

Harry also held a video call with 13-year-old Isabelle Delaney, who won the inspirational young person aged 12 to 14 award, and her family, who live in Solihull in the West Midlands.

Addressing Henry, the prince said: ‘That is a very, very cool award. You know I was supposed to be the one giving it to you and I was sadly not able to be there. I’m sorry we didn’t get to meet, Henry’

Isabelle, who has a range of serious health conditions including autism, ADHD, hypermobility and Irlen syndrome, was joined on screen by her labradoodle Hope, who is training to be the teenager’s assistance dog.

Harry spoke about his own three dogs – black labrador Pula and two rescue beagles, Guy and Mia – saying they charged around causing mischief every day, and how it was like having five children.

He described them as ’emotional support dogs, 100% – when they’re behaving’.

‘We all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. We basically have five children,’ the duke said.

‘I’ve got a black labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we got another rescue beagle called Mia and, between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day.

‘But they are also emotional support dogs, 100% – when they’re behaving.’

The duke also chatted to Tony Hudgell, who won the special recognition four to 11 years award.

Tony, who was so badly abused at the hands of his birth parents that he had to have his legs amputated, raised more than £1.7 million for Evelina Children’s Hospital with his challenge of walking every day of June in 2020 on his new prosthetic legs.

Tony’s adoptive mother and father, Paula and Mark Hudgell, from West Malling in Kent, expressed their condolences to Harry on the death of the Queen, with Paula saying: ‘We felt for you immensely.’

The youngster questioned Harry on what his favourite crisps were. The duke replied: ‘Salt and vinegar – could be Walkers, could be anything as long as it’s salt and vinegar.’

Harry told Tony: ‘I’m thanking you for your resilience, your determination, your bravery, your strength your everything. You seem like a bit of a superhero.’

Tony quipped: ‘A bit,’ leaving Harry chuckling.

As well as the winning children and teenagers, Harry also spoke to the professional winners, including senior play specialist Lizzie Penn from Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Ms Rodger’s role was funded by the memorial fund set up in honour of Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

She told him: ‘I think your mum would be very proud of what that money has achieved and I also think, as a mum, she’d be very proud of you Harry.’

Harry looked touched and replied: ‘That’s very sweet.’