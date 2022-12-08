Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Entertainment

Prince Harry Reveals He & Meghan Markle ‘Met Over Instagram’ & He Was Late To Their First Date

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Prince Harry Reveals He & Meghan Markle ‘Met Over Instagram’ & He Was Late To Their First Date

View gallery

Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are telling their side of the story from the very beginning. The first episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, details the very early days of their relationship in 2016, including how they really crossed paths in the first place.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram, I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat and it’s up…” Prince Harry began, before admitting that he saw a Snapchat of Meghan using the doggy ears filter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games. (MEGA)
He added, “That was the first thing. I was like, ‘Who is that?’” This friend sent Meghan an email and said a “friend of mine asked about you.” Meghan learned Prince Harry was asking about her and asked to see his private Instagram feed.

“I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa…” Meghan noted. After that, Prince Harry said that they got each other’s numbers. “We were just constantly in touch and I went, ‘Let’s meet.’”

They decided to have their first date at 76 Dean Street in London. “Harry was late,” Meghan quipped. Prince Harry admitted, “I was panicking. I was freaking out. I was, like, sweating.”

Meghan couldn’t help but gush over her first impression of Prince Harry during that date. “He was just so… fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were like childlike together,” Meghan said.

Meghan left after an hour because she had other plans. She called Harry that evening and asked to grab dinner the next night because she was leaving soon. They had dinner at the same time. This time, Meghan was late, Harry pointed out and Meghan felt bad about it.

“You could be as late as you want, I ain’t moving. I want to see you again,” Prince Harry said. They took a precious selfie that night to capture the moment. “That was when it just hit me. I was like, ‘Okay, this girl, this woman is amazing, is everything I’ve been looking for. And she’s comfortable and relaxed in my company,’” Harry gushed.

Prince Harry confessed that before Meghan he was unsure he would ever find someone that would be “willing and capable to be able to stand all the baggage that comes with being with me” knowing the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.” He continued, “So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media. The same media that had driven so many other people away from me.”

The Duke of Sussex knew at that moment “the only way that this could possibly work is by keeping it quiet for as long as possible.” Their relationship was “long-distance from the beginning,” and they would talk for hours via text and FaceTime.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their Australian tour. (Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock)
Prince Harry and Meghan’s epic romance only got stronger. Harry soon knew that he’d met the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. “For so my people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

They announced their engagement in November 2017 and were married in May 2018. Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019. The couple shocked the world when they announced they would be stepping down as senior royals in 2020. They have since moved to California and now have a daughter, Lilibet.

Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes footage from her All...

Elle King cancels a number of shows after...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Australians slam ‘boring’ Netflix...

Mike Myers, 59, makes rare appearance with his...

Toni Collette was separated from husband Dave Galafassi...

Katherine Ryan shows off her baby bump in...

Stacey Solomon shows off her Christmas decorations with...

NRL: Benji Marshall’s wife Zoe reveals Wests Tigers...

Gwyneth Paltrow sizzles in a plunging velvet dress...

Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More