Prince Harry Reportedly Struggles With Life Away From Royal Roots: ‘Honeymoon Period Is Over’

Prince Harry is reportedly dealing with emotional challenges as the reality of his departure from royal life sinks in, years after stepping down as a royal. Royal biographer Tom Quinn has noted that Harry’s initial enthusiasm for his new life in the United States is waning. talking to The mirrorQuinn suggested that the Duke of Sussex is now reflecting on aspects of his past life in the UK with a sense of nostalgia.

“As time goes on, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the United Kingdom,” Quinn said. Quinn believes Harry’s “honeymoon period” in America, marked by new opportunities and a new beginning, is now fading. “Inevitably, the honeymoon period when everything in America is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry looks back through rose-tinted glasses.” he explained.

One of the key elements that Harry is said to miss is his social circle from his time in Britain. “He misses his old Etonian and army friends, many of whom haven’t visited him because they don’t get along with Meghan,” Quinn shared. Harry’s friendships, forged during his time at Eton College and his military service, were once central to his life.

(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

However, according to QuinnThese relations have been strained since their move to the United States, in part due to the tensions surrounding Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to seek independence and freedom from royal obligations. While the move initially symbolized a new beginning, reports now suggest Harry is experiencing the complexities of leaving behind a structured life and family connections.

Despite these challenges, neither Harry nor Meghan have publicly addressed claims about their feelings of homesickness or strained friendships. As the couple continues to navigate their lives outside the royal family, speculation persists about how Harry balances his present with memories of his past. Quinn’s comments Highlight the personal sacrifices and emotional toll that can accompany such a significant life transition, offering a glimpse into the internal struggles Harry may face as he adjusts to his new identity.



