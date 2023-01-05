Prince Harry recalls watching 9/11 ‘nightmare’ attack unfold with ‘baffled’ friends at 16

Prince Harry recalls the horrifying moment when he watched the 9/11 attacks as a teenager – and how, during his official trip to the US eight years later, he demanded a visit to Ground Zero to meet the victims’ families.

The Duke of Sussex, who was 16 years old at the time, was surrounded by his ‘shocked and silent’ classmates as he watched the devastating attacks on the Twin Towers, he revealed in his memoir ‘Spare’.

Harry was still a student at Eton College – and said that every day after lunch he would go to the TV room in his boarding house to watch Neighbors – an Australian sitcom show.

But on September 11, he unknowingly walked into the room to find it full of his classmates who had their eyes on the television.

They watched the tragic news – which Prince Harry described as “a nightmare” when he realized what was unfolding before him.

Prince Harry recalled the chaos that unfolded – as he watched the Twin Towers “melt” and people “jump from rooftops” on screen – as the room at Eton was overwhelmed by young boys biting their lips and nails in shock.

The duke said he and his fellow friends were “surprised and in silence” as they watched the painful coverage on the television screen.

Harry also wrote in his memoirs that years later, in 2009, he was sent on his first official trip to the US – where he made sure to include a visit to the World Trade Center.

And he said he never forgot meeting victims’ “parents, spouses and children” while traveling in New York. They clung to pictures of mothers and fathers who had been crushed, vaporized or burned alive.’

He wrote in Spare: “I wanted to visit wounded soldiers and leave a wreath at the World Trade Center…September 11 was horrific and indelible…the most heinous crimes in the history of the world.”

His two-day visit to New York City in 2009 began with a visit to Ground Zero – where he bowed his head and observed a minute’s silence after placing a wreath near the site.

He was then given a brief tour of the construction site before meeting firefighters from a nearby station involved in the rescue effort.

It read: “In respectful memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and in admiration for the courage shown on that day by the people of this great city.”

At that time, the construction of the memorial site had only just begun.

Harry arrived at the World Trade Center grounds in midtown Manhattan in the blazing sun, dressed in a dark blue suit with a maroon striped tie.

In 2009, Prince Harry left the wreath at the site, with a handwritten note that read: “In respectful memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and in admiration for the courage shown by the people of this great city on that day.” ‘

At the time, reports said the young royal looked up, seemingly taking in the sheer size of the buildings cut down in the attack, and simply said, “Wow.”

He then met then New York Governor David Paterson and briefly thanked him for stopping by before meeting the families of the 9/11 victims.

Prince Harry, who was 25 years old at the time, insisted that there were no special arrangements for his trip – taking a commercial flight to New York.

In 2021, Harry returned to the World Trade Center to pay his respects on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy – this time with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The couple, who had resigned their duties to the royal family at the time, both wore black as they laid wreaths and took a moment to pay their respects to those who died in 9/11.

