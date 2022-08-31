Prince Harry praises amputee ex-Royal Marine in thank-you video call

Prince Harry has comforted an amputee former Royal Marine who was ‘bitterly disappointed’ when he failed to complete a triathlon challenge in Britain.

The Duke of Sussex said he hoped Lee Spencer was “very proud” during a Zoom call from his home in Montecito, California, in which he had the username “DoS.”

Mr Spencer had planned to swim 22 miles, bike 1060 miles and walk 45 miles – but finished the triathlon on August 5 before he could finish due to pain in his stump.

But Harry told him during a discussion shared last night on Mr Spencer’s Instagram page: ‘You’ve basically circled the entire UK and climbed two mountains.

“And after that, and only after that, your punch started to give you a few problems to the point where you had to pull out of the very last phase of it.

How Lee Spencer Spent 24 Years as a Marine Before Losing His Leg in an Accident on the M3 Lee Spencer holds the world record for fastest unassisted row across the Atlantic, despite losing his right leg in an accident on the M3. He spent 24 years as a Royal Marine and made three trips around Afghanistan, but lost his leg when he stopped in 2014 to help a motorist in Surrey. He was hit by flying debris as he made his way to the stricken vehicle and his limb was severed in the impact. The force of the crash ripped the BMW’s engine from the vehicle and flew over the highway lanes, hitting the Color Sergeant from Horrabridge, Devon, knocking him over the guardrail onto the grass verge. His right leg was severed in the impact, but military training began and he was even able to instruct bystanders on how to tie a tourniquet around his leg and help paramedics save his life. Doctors were unable to save the limb that had to be amputated, but CSgt Spencer, formerly of 3 Commando Brigade, has now dedicated his life to helping others and raising awareness for wounded servicemen.

“You put so much into it. I hope you’re really happy, I know you’re not happy, but I hope you’re very proud of yourself for doing what you’ve done.”

The duke also joked that he “wouldn’t dare ask what the next step is” or whether it is now a goal “to take up this challenge”.

Mr. Spencer said: “For me, it has always been about getting the message out, not only for my disability, but also to keep wounded, wounded servicemen in the conscience of the nation.

“Those are the two things that were primary.”

He added that he would “almost certainly give this another try” in a different form, saying he felt he had to “do something that matters.”

Harry also said that “there are some things that matter” and Mr. Spencer had “started out so extreme.”

The Duke continued, “You may not have completed this, but you have certainly accomplished it in my mind, so well done.”

He added: “I’m already excited about the next little adventure – small adventure, not huge.”

In a caption alongside the video, Mr. Spencer admitted that his journey “didn’t end as I had hoped and that I was bitterly disappointed as I felt I had let down my team and everyone who had supported me.”

But he added that Harry’s “very kind words helped me work through that disappointment and see a lot of positive things.”

Mr Spencer also said he was ‘so lucky to have the support of the Duke of Sussex, and he was blown away when he called me for a chat as I finished the triathlon’.

The former soldier survived 24 years as a Marine and three tours of Afghanistan, but lost his right leg while assisting in a road accident in Britain.

The former Marine, who lives in Tavistock, lost his right leg when he stopped in 2014 to help a motorist on the M3 in Surrey.

He was hit by flying debris as he made his way to the stricken vehicle and his leg was severed in the impact.

Mr. Spencer has previously received support from Harry when he was a member of a four-man amputee rowing team that completed the fastest unsupported row across the Atlantic in 2006.

The team was surprised by a call from the Prince mid-ocean, and their recovery and mission were supported by the Duke’s Invictus Games Foundation.

