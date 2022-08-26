Prince Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana’s ‘work ahead of 25th anniversary of her death

Prince Harry paid tribute to his mother Princess Diana during a polo tournament in Colorado yesterday ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, said the day will be “filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it”.

He continued: “I want it to be a day to share my mother’s spirit with my family, with my children, who I wish had met her. Every day I hope to make her proud.’

This Wednesday it will be 25 years since Princess Diana died in the car accident in Paris, along with Dodi Fayed and the driver of the car, Henri Paul. Pictured, Diana, William and Harry in 1995

Prince Harry made the touching comments during a charity polo match for his charity Sentebale. He was joined at the event by his good friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her Spotify podcast Archetypes this week, was not present.

Harry acknowledged the milestone, saying: “My dear friend Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honor of our mothers, with a mission to support many of the most vulnerable young people on Earth, providing them with care and assistance so that she can thrive.

‘In Sesotho, the language of Basotho, the word ‘Sentebale’ means ‘forget-me-not’.

Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Delfina Blaquier and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 in Colorado yesterday

The prince plays in the tournament under the Sentebale Team

Harry plays with his good friend Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras in the Sentebale Team

“Next week will be 25 years since my mother passed away, and she will certainly never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

‘She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize people living with HIV and AIDS.

“Coincidentally, her favorite flowers were forget-me-nots. I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy as we re-engage with those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

The royal looked delighted as he joined his teammates for a post-match round of applause

Waiting for the award ceremony after participating in the ISPS Handa Polo Cup, the royal was seen covering his face with his hands

The Duke of Sussex’s Sentebale team won the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday, thanks in large part to the skills of the 37-year-old royal on horseback.

Harry joined his friend and teammate Nacho Figueras for the tournament, which pitted Sentebale against several other teams.

One commentator watching the match praised Harry’s skills, saying, ‘He went coast to coast like buttered toast,’ Hello! magazine reported.

Harry was also seen smiling after missing a goal, but in the end it all worked out for the Duke – who took an award on behalf of his teammates.

Harry played to raise money and publicize his charity of the same name, which helps children and adolescents in Africa cope with their HIV diagnosis.

The prince, who currently resides in his $14 million mansion in California after leaving his royal duty, was joined by his longtime friend and the charity’s ambassador: Argentine polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras.

Figueras has played polo alongside Prince Harry in several matches over the years, attended the royal wedding and was one of the first to meet his son Archie in 2019.