Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'tied to Netflix and book deals', says royal expert Tom Bower

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘stuck with the devil’ over their multi-million dollar Netflix and book deals because they need the money, a royal expert has said.

Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed the couple’s deals with the streaming service and publisher Penguin Random House are ‘the only way they can make their money’.

Sir. Bower added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who also have a Spotify deal and live in a £13m house in California – have ‘no other source of income’.

He said: ‘They need the money and they need it now more than ever because they have no other source of income. So I guess they’re just stuck with the devil now.

‘They’re tied to Netflix, they’re tied to their book. And all the criticism they’re going to take means nothing, because that’s the only way they can make their money.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a trip to meet the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire on September 10 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II two days earlier

Talking to GB News on Monday, Mr Bower added: ‘I don’t see how the Sussexes can give up both the Netflix and book deal.

“They wouldn’t live in a Montecito cabin, they’re more likely to live somewhere in downtown LA in a little inn, that’s their problem — they’re stuck now.”

Mr. Bower – whose new book ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’ was published in July – also said that ‘the only way I can imagine Harry getting out of it now’ is if his father the King Charles III could ‘cast him out’.

The author said the king would have to pay Netflix and Random House, but this could be in exchange for a signed agreement that would prevent Harry from criticizing the royal family again.

However, Bower said he would not expect Meghan to ever sign such an agreement because she has ‘no interest whatsoever in giving away silence’.

The writer continued: ‘She wants the fight. She wants to scold the royal family and go on to bigger things. Hostilities have resumed, I believe.’

During his chat with GB News host Dan Wootton – also a MailOnline columnist – they also referenced a comment from leading royal biographer Tina Brown, who said the Sussexes are poor by Hollywood standards.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival this week, Miss Brown said: ‘It’s not very comfortable being a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. It’s a whole different game to be with the super rich people.

‘In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.’

Miss Brown, the former editor of Tatler, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, also claimed that Harry’s comprehensive biography may never be published.

“They’re now in this bind where they’ve taken all this money and Harry’s got this book deal where he’s going to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured by it because he understands that there no one is far behind if he does, she said.

“If the book continues, I don’t think there’s any way for Harry to come back. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day.”

Yesterday Meghan claimed in her latest Spotify podcast that she had been labeled ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’ and said such labels were used to silence women.

The Duchess, 41, said the insults could lead to people being ‘gaslit’ into thinking they were ill.

Taking a swipe at film and TV, she attacked the way words were ‘tossed around casually’, leaving ‘reputations ruined and careers ruined’.

Meghan did not say who had questioned her mental health, but revealed her “worst point” came after she started dating Harry and he arranged a referral for her.

Also speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival yesterday, Miss Brown said Meghan needed to avoid being a “mark of complaint” if the Sussexes were to become a global success.

Asked how prominent the couple could be around the world now that they were half out of the royal fold, Miss Brown said Harry would ‘always be royal’ as the son of Charles and Diana.

She said: ‘He will always have the iconic status that it has. He has an identity, his Invictus Games has an authenticity, and people relate to that.’

But she insisted Meghan needed to find and focus on her own cause.