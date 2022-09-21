Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to return to California ‘without a peace deal being struck’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to Los Angeles without a peace deal with Prince Charles and Prince William, Gayle King, the duchess’ friend, claimed.

The CBS Mornings presenter has been in London for the Queen’s funeral and said the ‘commotion’ caused by Megxit and the Sussex interview with Oprah Winfrey has not been resolved.

Harry and William have repeatedly stood side by side with their father, King Charles III, as he mourns the death of his mother. There was also a joint engagement with Meghan and Kate, but it remains to be seen whether this fragile truce will hold up, especially with Harry’s memoir due out later this year.

Ms. King met Meghan and Harry after being introduced by Ms. Winfrey and attended the Duchess’ luscious baby, hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. She is seen as one of the main allies of the couple in the American media.

After the Queen’s funeral, outside Westminster Abbey, she said: ‘Efforts have been made on both sides to make up for this’.

She admitted there had been no rapprochement, adding: “Big families are always going through drama, always through turmoil. It remains to be seen – will they be pulled closer together or will they be pulled apart? I have no idea, I don’t have any inside information on that, but I’ll tell you this: it was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

Meghan and Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on the night of Monday’s funeral, but it was reported that they would be returning to California as soon as possible to be with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after two weeks away.

While the royal family mourns another week and all engagements have been canceled until next Tuesday, the Sussexes have not been seen in public since Harry blew his cheeks and stared at Meghan as she left St George’s Chapel as the Queen was buried. .

However, it is not impossible that they are already in their Montecito mansion.

King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd at Windsor Castle. It was one of a number of events where they found each other side by side

Extraordinary new photos have emerged of the Royal Family waiting together at Windsor Castle as they prepare to escort the Queen to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel.

The photos show a family scene that is both mundane and – given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public nature of their grief – like no other.

They also offer a glimpse into the personal dynamics within the royal family following the much publicized breakdown of the relationship between Prince William and his brother Harry, and his frequent critique of the institution after Megxit.

The photos show a stone-faced King Charles III holding a ceremonial sword in one hand, occasionally chatting with fellow royals, including Prince Edward.

At other times, Edward can be seen talking to his brother Prince Andrew and Prince Harry talking to Peter Phillips, the son of Anne, the Princess Royal, as they crossed an immaculate lawn near St George’s Chapel.

Harry also shares a conversation with Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Also in attendance are other royals, including Prince William and Lord Linley, one of Charles’ cousins.

The week saw some rare displays of public unity between Harry and William. On 10 September, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan were invited to join the Prince and Princess of Wales to inspect the floral tribute outside Windsor Castle, while William was seen leading the couple to their seats in St George’s Chapel yesterday.

These photos of the royal family waiting at Windsor Castle show a family scene that is both ordinary and – given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public nature of their grief – unlike any other. In this photo Prince Andrew is talking to Prince Edward with Peter Philips behind him

In this photo, Harry is talking to Peter while Princess Anne is talking to her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence and King Charles, Edward, Prince William and Andrew are standing together

The photos show a stone-faced King Charles III holding a ceremonial sword in one hand, occasionally chatting with fellow royals, including Prince Edward. Next to Edward are Prince William and Andrew. Also pictured is Prince Harry (left) Princess Anne and Sir Timothy

The service in St George’s Chapel ended when the Queen was finally buried next to her parents, her sister and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her coffin was placed in the small King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, which contains those of Prince Philip, her father George VI and the Queen Mother.

Her Majesty’s wish was to be buried with her parents, her husband and the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret away from the much larger Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.