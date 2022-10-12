Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King's coronation 'remains to be seen'

The coronation of a sovereign is one of the oldest ceremonies, and it is deeply religious and steeped in splendor.

The crown jewels’ coronation regalia will play a leading role when the king is crowned on Saturday 6 May next year at Westminster Abbey.

There are six basic stages in the coronation: the Acknowledgment, the Oath, the Anointing, the Installation, which includes the Coronation, the Enthronement and the Tribute. Here is what is expected to happen:

Recognition: This rite dates back to the ancient procedures of the Witan – England’s supreme council in Anglo-Saxon times. The sovereign stands in the theater – the central room of Westminster Abbey – and turns to appear ‘to the people’ in each of the four directions – east, south, west and north. The Archbishop of Canterbury will proclaim Charles the ‘undoubted king’ and ask the congregation and choir to show their homage and service by shouting ‘God save King Charles’, with the Order of Service urging them to do so with ‘willingness and joy’. .

Coronation Oath: The form and wording of the oath have varied over the centuries. The King will promise to rule according to the law, to administer justice with mercy, and to uphold the Church of England. The king, with the sword of state borne before him, will go to the altar and declare: ‘The things which I have here before promised I will perform and keep. So help me God.’ He will kiss the Bible and sign the Oath.

The anointing: After the oath, the sovereign is then ‘anointed, blessed and consecrated’ by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The anointing with holy oil is the central act of the religious ceremony. The King will take off his crimson robe and sit in King Edward’s Chair, which was made in 1300 and has been used by every monarch since 1626, under a canopy of silk or cloth of gold held by four Knights of the Garter.

The archbishop will use the golden eagle-shaped ampulla – which pours the oil from the beak – and the 12th-century silver-gilt anointing box, which is the oldest treasure of the crown jewels, to anoint the king in the form of a cross. Traditionally, the choir sings the hymn Zadok the Priest when the anointing is performed. Under the chair is expected to be the Stone of Destiny. The ancient, sacred symbol of Scotland’s monarchy, once captured by King Edward I of England, now leaves only Edinburgh Castle for coronation.

Investiture including coronation: After being sanctified, the sovereign puts on a sleeveless white garment – the Colobium Sindonis – and then a garment of gold – the Supertunica. The king is presented with a jeweled sword and the golden spurs – the symbol of chivalry – and the arm mills – golden bracelets of sincerity and wisdom.

He will don the royal robe of cloth of gold and will be presented with the orb, the coronation ring on the fourth finger of his right hand, the scepter and the rod. Then Charles, sitting in the King Edward’s Chair, will be crowned by the Archbishop with St Edward’s Crown as the congregation chants ‘God Save the King’.

Thrones: After a blessing, the king will go to his throne and be ‘raised into it by the archbishops and bishops and other peers of the realm’.

Tribute: The archbishop, royal blood princes – probably also the Prince of Wales – and senior peers salute the monarch, placing their hands between the king’s and swearing allegiance, touching the crown and kissing the king’s right hand. The House of Commons does not pay homage.

Coronation of the Queen: Camilla as Queen Consort will also be crowned in a similar but simpler ceremony following the tribute. After Charles’ marriage to Camilla, the royal family’s website added the get-out clause ‘unless otherwise decided’ to the sentence: ‘A queen consort is crowned with the king, in a similar but simpler ceremony.’

At the coronation of George VI, Queen Elizabeth was anointed and crowned. She knelt down with the Archbishop pouring holy oil on her heads and the Queen’s Ring was placed on her hand and her crown on her head. Her coronation crown was made especially for the 1937 coronation and features the famous but controversial Koh-i-noor diamond. She was presented with a scepter and the ivory rod with the dove before rising to sit on her own throne, after bowing ‘reverently’ to her husband.