Prince Harry makes surprise video call with WellChild award winners

Prince Harry has made a surprise video call with winners of the WellChild awards after being forced to pull out of the awards ceremony to see the Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on camera from his California home and chatted about family life with his wife Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet. At one point he seemed visibly moved as he shared that his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been so proud of him.

Harry also talked about his three dogs, black labrador called Pula and rescue beagles Guy and Mia. He said they were ’emotional support dogs, 100%,’ before adding: ‘When they behave’.

Harry originally spoke to Henry Waines. a four-year-old who was born with serious health problems. He won the Inspirational Child award in the four to six year category and performed with his parents, Ben and Shevonne.

Turning to Henry, the prince said: ‘It’s a very, very cool award. You know I was supposed to be the one to give it to you and unfortunately I wasn’t able to be there. I’m sorry we didn’t get to meet, Henry.’ “Don’t worry,” replied the child.

After being told that Henry had been named after him, the Duke replied: ‘My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why’.

Later he told the boy: ‘You sound just like my son Archie… you have the same little squeaky voice. I love it.’

Ben and Shevonne later asked the king how Archie and Lilibet were doing, to which he replied: ‘They are doing well… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is fantastic.’

The prince added: ‘Again can I say full respect to you as parents for going through this. I know, I don’t know, but having been part of this charity for a decade I know how hard it is, but you keep smiling.’

One of Harry’s calls was with 10-year-old Shakeerah Crowther, the only known survivor of a rare bacterial brain infection she caught while being treated for a brain tumor.

Harry saw the youngster’s giant giraffe balloon and asked her, ‘Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe? Because Archie also has a giraffe that has lasted a very long time and we call him Gerald.’

At one point the girl told Harry in sign language that she was ‘sorry about your grandmother the Queen’.

“That’s cute,” Harry replied.

The Duke has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, but was forced to pull out of his awards ceremony in London after Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen’s health.

He spoke to Isabelle Delaney, the 13-year-old winner of an Inspirational Young Person award, and he admired her assistance dog, a Labradoodle called Hope.

Harry said: ‘We all need a dog to keep us calm. I have three in the house now, so we have basically five children. But I have a black labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we have another rescue beagle called Mia.

‘And between the three of them they race around chasing squirrels and causing us all sorts of problems every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100% when they behave.’

WellChild CEO Matt James said: ‘Our remarkable winners and their families were delighted to have this extra chance to celebrate their achievements, particularly as this year’s event took place in unique circumstances.

‘The Duke recognized the enormous challenges faced by children and young people with serious ill health, with positivity, resilience and courage and the dedication of those around them, from siblings, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.’